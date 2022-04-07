Noodoe Makes EV Charging Simple

Connect with us

Noodoe EV, a global leader in electric vehicle charging technology, has begun leaving its EV charging footprint to Australia, installing its first charger at the Golden Sands on the Beach apartments on the Gold Coast Australia.  The announcement was made by Noodoe EV COO Jennifer Chang and Commercial EV Chargers (CEVC) Director Sam Moran. The attraction to Noodoe is that Noodoe makes it simple.

Sam using the first Noodoe charger in Australia. Photo by David Waterworth/CleanTechnica.

For his part, Moran is extremely impressed with Noodoe’s EV charging solutions. “Having spent over ten years in the IT sector, I’m able to recognise and appreciate a great user experience, both from end-user and administrative perspectives. Noodoe and their team have a clear focus on providing an optimal user experience with Noodoe EV OS. Out of many EV charging solutions, Noodoe seems uniquely positioned to assist with reducing the complexity of electric vehicle charging, enabling businesses to leave the EV charging management to Noodoe, freeing them up to do what they do best. I look forward to charging ahead on this journey with the entire team at Noodoe,” Moran said.

Moran is a great fit for Noodoe. He drives a Tesla Model 3 Performance (red of course) and has an extensive background in IT doing stints with IBM, Data#3, and Education Queensland. He has experience with software, hardware, customer support, and managed services. “I have a general love of technology in a broad sense, smart design that’s fit for purpose — not just cool gimmicks.” In high school, he was the nerd who pulled apart the school’s computers and fixed them up.

He is excited to be working with John Wang, the CEO of Noodoe. Wang has a great vision for the future and Sam sees him as the Steve Jobs of the charging industry. Noodoe provides great hardware, but the secret sauce is in the software. The software is hardware agnostic. It’s all about ease of use for both the end user and the building manager. One person can manage a network of 1000 chargers.

Sam is getting his ducks in a row. Photo by David Waterworth/CleanTechnica.

Sam is now busy getting his ducks in a row, looking for partners to handle install and sites to host the Noodoe chargers. In a recent visit to the Gold Coast, Sam took us to meet Barb and Ernie — they manage Golden Sands on the Beach. As noted at the top, this is the home of the first installed Noodoe charger in Australia. We had a great conversation about negotiating with body corporates and tenants to site a charger in the most convenient spot.

Ernie responded to a tenant request for an EV charger and did his research. He was able to present a cost-effective solution to the body corporate using Regenev and working closely with Sam. The proposal was accepted.

The first installed Noodoe charger in Australia. Photo by David Waterworth/CleanTechnica.

Convenience, cost, and simplicity of use factors mean that there needs to be a lot of thought put into where the charger is placed within or without the building. As well as the many apartment blocks already in use on the Gold Coast, we were impressed by the number of blocks still under construction. There are myriad opportunities for companies like Noodoe and energetic young men with vision like Sam to roll out the ecosystem to support the EV rEVolution.

 
