Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by Carlo Ombello/opportunityenergy.org

Cars

EV Conversions — Should You, or Shouldn’t You?

Is it worth converting your classic to an EV? The answer: maybe!

Published

As electric vehicles come down in price, the question must be asked: Do I do an EV conversion on my beloved petrol car, or do I buy a new EV? To retrofit or not to retrofit? In Europe, China,  and even America, electric cars are being produced that achieve price parity and below with existing petrol models. Despite that, there are businesses popping up every day that are putting batteries and electric motors into old petrol cars— and they are flourishing.

In Brisbane alone, there are at least 4 that I know of. There’s a French company making kits for conversions that I recently ran across, too. For €7000, they will ship an electric motor, battery, and “the bits” to your local garage to turn your Fiat 500 or your Renault Clio into an electric car. Apparently, you can buy an old Fiat for about €2000, so that would give you a cheap electric run about for around €9000 — even less with French government subsidies. On the OEM side of things, Mini is offering EV conversions for its “classic” Mini Coopers, offering them for sale in the UK with plans to roll it out to other markets.

Will the EV conversion business make sense when the cheap Chinese cars reach Europe?

A retrofitted 5-year-old Fiat 500 is still a 5-year-old car without the modern tech and connectivity. When I sold my Wolseley 24/80 last year, one of the prospective buyers was seriously considering electrifying it. I talked him out of it — it would be even more dangerous, all that power with 70-year-old brakes and suspension!

James Pauly of TractionEV in Brisbane only performs EV conversions on iconic classics. His yard has a line of VWs (Beetles and Kombis) and Land Rover Defenders to be worked on.

ev conversion VW beetle

Retrofitted blue Beetle.

“You have to have the love,” he explains. “I am not competing with the likes of Nissan and Toyota. I am converting cars that there is no equivalent for.”

Since the recent spike in fuel costs, he has had a corresponding spike in enquiries and is looking to expand and take on more staff. He doesn’t believe it is economically viable to pull a 10-year-old car apart and fit it with a battery and a motor. Despite some starry-eyed environmentalists who think it would be a good idea to electrify the entire current fleet, hard-headed accountants would disagree.

“Recycling junkers is already a well-established industry. Metal recycling is quite profitable,” Pauly adds. So, to answer the question, whether to retrofit or not to retrofit, it comes down to emotional attachment juxtaposed with economic reality. Listen to your heart, then check your wallet.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Wrightspeed Wrightspeed

Clean Transport

Romeo Power & Wrightspeed Debut “Powertrain In A Crate” For Buses & Heavy Trucks

Wrightspeed and Romeo Power want to re-power America's heavy truck and bus fleet.

March 22, 2022
buses buses

Clean Transport

Saietta Electric Powertrain Swap Plan For Buses Gains Momentum

This UK company has a plan to convert diesel buses to zero emissions electric powertrains.

March 11, 2022

Cars

EV Revolution Could Crank Up Classic Car Values

Will the boom in EV transition drive classic car prices higher?

February 28, 2022

Cars

800 HP Everatti GT40 Brings the Ford vs. Ferrari Legend to the EV Era

The Anglo-American V8 legend is reborn, as an Anglo-American EV legend!

February 23, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.