Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on California Air Resources Board data Note: Prices are for the current vintage allowances sold in each auction.

Cap And Trade

California Emissions Credit Prices Increase in Early 2022 Auction

Published

In its first quarterly auction of 2022, emissions credits in the joint California-Quebec allowance auction sold for $29.15 per metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent, or nearly $10 per metric ton more than the minimum price for allowances. Emissions credits sold in this market can be used to comply with California’s cap-and-trade program, which covers nearly all sources of emissions within the state, including electric utilities, industrial facilities, and distributors of natural gas and gasoline.

Since 2012, most of the auctions have sold emissions credits at prices near the auction reserve price, the minimum price for allowances in each auction. Under the cap-and-trade program, the steadily declining cap on emissions helps California’s public and private energy producers to meet carbon dioxide emissions reduction goals set by the state legislature. Actual emissions have been below the cap in each of the compliance years through 2020, the latest data published.

California emissions cap and actual emissions

Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on California Air Resources Board data

Proceeds from the sale of allowances in California are split between the state and utilities that use the revenue to offset compliance costs. In the most recent auction, the California Air Resources Board collected more than $1.5 billion in revenue: 63% of the proceeds will go to the state, and 37% will go to public- and investor-owned utilities.

To comply with the cap, the program requires all facilities to submit emissions allowance permits for each metric ton of emissions they produce. The California cap-and-trade program is one of two major cap-and-trade programs for greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has been in effect in the northeastern United States since 2009, but it only applies to the electric power sector.

First published on “Today In Energy.” Principal contributor: M. Tyson Brown

Featured Graph: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on California Air Resources Board data. Note: Prices are for the current vintage allowances sold in each auction.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

-- the EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

LYT CEO & Former Tesla Engineer Talks Using AI To Solve Traffic Flow

LYT is a cloud-based software platform using vehicle and machine learning technologies to solve the problem of traffic flow. You may remember my recent...

3 hours ago

Agriculture

Solectrac Launches Dealer Network for Electric Tractors, Adds New Facility

It was just in the fall of 2021 that CleanTechnica last spoke with the electric tractor manufacturer Solectrac. Since then, the California-based company has...

11 hours ago
green hydrogen ZeroAvia airports fuel cell aircraft green hydrogen ZeroAvia airports fuel cell aircraft

Aviation

ZeroAvia Solves Green Hydrogen Chicken-&-Egg Conundrum

The fuel cell startup ZeroAvia is laying plans for green hydrogen hubs at airports to decarbonize aircraft and ground vehicles, too.

3 days ago

Clean Power

5 Grid Plans to Cut Fossil Fuel Dependence

Replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy from wind and solar will depend on upgrading the electric power grid, which is currently plagued by planning delays...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.