Tesla Delivered Over 300,000 EVs In Q1 2022

In Q1 2022, Tesla once again proved its naysayers and critics wrong. Tesla announced earlier today that it produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 in the first quarter of 2022 while facing the challenges of the ongoing supply chain hurdles and factory shutdowns.

Tesla plans to post its financial results for Q1 2022 on April 20, 2022, which is 69 days before its CEO Elon Musk’s birthday. Perhaps there is another 420 joke in there somewhere. Tesla will also hold its live Q1 2022 financial results and Q&A webcast on April 20, 2022, at 4:30 PM Central Standard Time.

Tesla produced 291,189 Model 3 and Y vehicles and delivered 295,324 Model 3 and Ys. For the Model S and X vehicles, Tesla produced 14,218 and delivered 14,724. The total of all vehicles produced and delivered were 305,407 and 310,048.

In January 2022, Colin Langan, a Wells Fargo auto analyst, told Yahoo! Finance that he was a bit shy of Tesla’s forecast of 50% growth.

“I’m a bit shy of their forecast of 50% growth. I think it’s gonna be tough by the second half of the year. It honestly may not even be tested if there might not be an up semi supply for them to deliver 50% growth.”

He added that he was skeptical that Tesla could actually sell vehicles, so his model reflected that thought. Morgan Stanley was a bit concerned as well, especially over Giga Berlin. However, Tesla has once again proven itself, and once Giga Austin starts producing vehicles, Tesla will have four factories across the globe producing only electric vehicles.

In 2021, CleanTechnica‘s Matt Pressman noted that Tesla was poised to have significant growth this year. He included a thought from Bill Selensky, an analyst with Argus Research, who said that this would be a stronger year for Tesla than 2021 while emphasizing Tesla’s ability to weather the supply chain crisis better than its competitors. He predicted that Tesla will be the market-share leader through 2027.

The first quarter of the year is usually the weakest. Tesla has made its Q1 2022 a pretty strong quarter. I’m excited to see how the rest of the year plays out for Tesla.

