Nevada Governor Signs Multi-State Medium & Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicle MOU to Accelerate Transportation Electrification

CARSON CITY, NV — Yesterday morning, Governor Sisolak announced he has signed a memorandum of understanding committing Nevada to work collaboratively to advance and accelerate the market for electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including large pickup trucks and vans, delivery trucks, box trucks, school and transit buses, and long-haul delivery trucks (big-rigs).

Nevada joins 16 other states, the District of Columbia, and Quebec in this effort — led by the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management — to work toward a goal that 100 percent of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales be zero emission vehicles by 2050 with an interim target of 30 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030.

“I am proud to sign Nevada onto this agreement to ensure the state is well positioned to respond to regulatory changes at the federal level and to move us closer to meeting our greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals,” Governor Sisolak said. “Shifting toward zero emission vehicles will also help improve air quality for all Nevadans, especially the most vulnerable in historically marginalized areas where the impacts from air pollution are greatest.”

The governor’s announcement was made via video during the Nevada Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Bootcamp, hosted by the Electrification Coalition.

After passenger cars and light-duty trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses are the next largest source of transportation sector greenhouse gas emissions in the US.

Diesel truck and bus emissions contribute heavily to poor air quality that disproportionately harms the health of low-income communities and communities of color that are often located near trucking corridors and distribution hubs. This pollution causes increased risk of premature mortality and higher rates of asthma and other respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Since 2018, the state has leveraged more than $16.5 million from the Volkswagen Settlement to help agencies replace diesel-powered vehicles and equipment — including freight trucks, delivery trucks, school buses, and transit buses — with low- and zero-emission alternatives.

Signatories of the MOU represent 40 percent of the U.S. population and 35 percent of registered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Other signatories to the memorandum of understanding include:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Washington, DC

Hawaii

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Quebec

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Virginia

Courtesy of NV.gov.

