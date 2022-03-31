Connect with us

E-Bike Brand Profile: Ampler Bikes

Ampler makes five bike models: Juna, Axel, Curt, Stout, and Stellar, and are currently selling their second generation of e-bike models.

In 2014, a professional motocross racer, an engineer, and a bicycle designer decided to make an e-bike in their home garage. After a smashing debut with their prototype at multiple bicycle fairs, followed by a successful Indiegogo campaign, these three founders began Ampler Bikes in 2016. Two years later, they opened their first showroom in Berlin. In 2019, they opened their factory in Tallinn, Estonia, where all of their e-bikes now are manufactured, engineered, and hand assembled.

Ampler specializes in making sleek, comfortable, sustainable, and reliable e-bikes that offer a range between thirty and sixty miles.  All of their e-bikes have elegantly integrated displays in the frame that show the current range and trip statistics, as well as buttons to control lights and the motor. They have also designed an app for GPS location and to track riding statistics.

Urban E-bike Specialists

Image courtesy Ampler.

Their core values are accessibility, purpose built, sustainability, and accountability. Ampler says they work to remove physical barriers, and bring cycling to more people. They build products and experiences that are purposeful, emotive, and that care of the environment, their colleagues, their customers, and their partners. “Simplicity and wonder” is what Ampler is all about — and, with over 10,000 e-bikes sold, they are definitely an e-bike company worth looking into.

