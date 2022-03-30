Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Eliminating the bottlenecks for use of lithium-sulfur batteries.

Batteries

Lithium-Sulfur Batteries: Eliminating Bottlenecks

Published

Energy storage in lithium-sulfur batteries is potentially higher than in lithium-ion batteries but they are hampered by a short life. Researchers from Uppsala University in Sweden have now identified the main bottlenecks in performance.

Lithium-sulfur batteries are high on the wish-list for future batteries as they are made from cheaper and more environmentally friendly materials than lithium-ion batteries. They also have higher energy storage capacity and work well at much lower temperatures. However, they suffer from short lifetimes and energy loss. An article just published in the journal Chem by a research group from Uppsala University has now identified the processes that are limiting the performance of the sulfur electrodes that in turn reduces the current that can be delivered. Various different materials are formed during the discharge/charge cycles and these cause various problems. Often a localized shortage of lithium causes a bottleneck.

“Learning about problems allows us to develop new strategies and materials to improve battery performance. Identifying the real bottlenecks is needed to take the next steps. This is big research challenge in a system as complex as lithium-sulfur,” says Daniel Brandell, Professor of Materials Chemistry at Uppsala University who works at the Ångström Advanced Battery Centre.

The study combined various radiation scattering techniques: X-ray analyses were made in Uppsala, Sweden and neutron results came from a large research facility, the Institut Laue Langevin, in Grenoble, France.

“The study demonstrates the importance of using these infrastructures to tackle problems in materials science,” says Professor Adrian Rennie. “These instruments are expensive but are necessary to understand such complex systems as these batteries. Many different reactions happen at the same time and materials are formed and can disappear quickly during operation.”

The study was carried-out as part of a co-operation with Scania CV AB.

“Electric power is needed for the heavy truck business and not just personal vehicles. They must keep up with developments of a range of different batteries that may soon become highly relevant,” says Daniel Brandell.

Yu-Chuan Chien, Matthew J. Lacey, Nina-Juliane Steinke, Daniel Brandell, Adrian R. Rennie (2022) Correlations between precipitation reactions and electrochemical performance of lithium-sulfur batteries probed by operando scattering techniques, Chem, DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2022.03.001

Republished from Uppsala University

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Microvast Microvast

Batteries

Battery News: Microvast Introduces Two New NMC Cells

Microvast has introduced two new long lasting, fast charging battery cells.

2 days ago
https://cleantechies.com/jb-straubel/ https://cleantechies.com/jb-straubel/

Cars

Tesla Founder, ex-CTO Says EV Batteries Will Last 15 Years

Why is EV longevity key to this Tesla co-founder's new business? Because it's all about batteries!

2 days ago
lithium ion battery - Argonne Labs lithium ion battery - Argonne Labs

Batteries

Pivotal Battery Discovery Could Impact Transportation & the Grid: Overcoming Performance Decline

Researchers uncover new avenue for overcoming the performance decline that occurs with repeated charge-discharge cycling in the cathodes of next generation batteries. Battery powered...

5 days ago

Cars

Electric Bus Orders in Poland & Italy, NIO ET7 Reviews, Pipistrel Acquired — EV News Today

Dozens of electric vehicle industry stories have come out in the past few days. Aside from what we’ve already covered, scroll down below to...

March 22, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.