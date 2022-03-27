Connect with us

Iceberg C-38 Has Calved as the Conger Ice Shelf Broke Free in the Wilkes Land Region Figure 1: Sentinel-1A image of icebergs C-38 from March 17, 2022

Iceberg C-38 Has Calved as the Conger Ice Shelf Broke Free in the Wilkes Land Region

The U.S. National Ice Center (USNIC) has confirmed that iceberg C-38 (Figure 1, below) has calved from the Conger Ice Shelf in the Wilkes Land Region of Antarctica. As of March 17, C-38 was centered at 65° 40′ South and 102° 46′ East and measured 16 nautical miles on its longest axis and 10 nautical miles on its widest axis. C-38 comprised virtually all that remained of the Conger ice shelf, which was adjacent to the Glenzer Ice Shelf which calved last week as iceberg C-37.

The new iceberg was first spotted by Jan Lieser from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, and confirmed by USNIC Analyst, Christopher Readinger, using the Sentinel-1A image below

Iceberg names are derived from the Antarctic quadrant in which they were originally sighted. The quadrants are divided counter-clockwise in the following manner:

A = 0-90W (Bellingshausen/Weddell Sea)
B = 90W-180 (Amundsen/Eastern Ross Sea)
C = 180-90E (Western Ross Sea/Wilkesland)
D = 90E-0 (Amery/Eastern Weddell Sea)

When first sighted, an iceberg’s point of origin is documented by USNIC. The letter of the quadrant, along with a sequential number, is assigned to the iceberg. For example, C-19 is sequentially the 19th iceberg tracked by USNIC in Antarctica between 180-90E (Quadrant C). Icebergs with letter suffixes have calved from already named icebergs, where the letters are added in sequential order. For example, C-19D is the 4th iceberg to calve off the original C-19 iceberg.

Iceberg positions are analyzed weekly and are available on the USNIC webpage at: https://usicecenter.gov/Products/AntarcIcebergs

Republished from U. S. National Ice Center. By Christopher Readinger, USN

Related read: Satellite data shows entire Conger ice shelf has collapsed in Antarctica

Related read by Bill McKibben:

 
