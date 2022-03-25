Connect with us

Renault Resumes Manufacturing At Russian Plants — Then Shuts Down Again

Renault resumed manufacturing at its plants in Moscow earlier this week, The Guardian and others reported, noting that the automaker was “bucking the trend” that several large global companies made by cutting ties with Russia. Initially, Renault suspended production at its plant in February due to logistical problems following the invasion of Ukraine. The automaker’s decision to resume production was, surprisingly, backed by its main shareholder, the French government.

The company announced that it was suspending operations. The company said that its board of directors met and approved two things. The first was the suspension of all of its activities in its manufacturing plant in Moscow. The second item involved its stake in AVTOVAZ, a Russian automaker founded in 1966 known for its Lada vehicles. Currently, Renault holds a 67.61% stake in AVTOVAZ.

The company said that it is looking at its available options while taking into account the current environment and its 45,000 Russian employees. “Renault Group reminds that it already implements the necessary measures to comply with international sanctions,” the company stated.

Politico noted that the automaker halted its production again in Moscow, though, after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized its actions. “French companies must leave the Russian market … Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin, and others must stop sponsoring the Russian war machine,” he implored. President Zelenskyy stated that those who continue or resume doing business as usual in Russia are contributing to Russia’s warmongering efforts. He said that they are “financing the murder of children and women, and rape. Everyone must remember that values ​​are worth more than profits.”

I think he makes a very good point. Russia has made it clear that it doesn’t care about civilians in this war. Any corporation that is willing to do business with Russia, in my opinion, will have the blood of innocent people on their spreadsheets. What shareholders really want that?

That said, civilians in Russia are also suffering due to Putin’s thirst for blood. War is never good.

If you would like to help the Ukrainian people, there are several ways you can help. If you’d like to donate funds, GoFundMe has a special support page to help with relief efforts. It has verified the fundraisers located there. You can also donate crypto directly to Ukraine’s wallet. The nation shared the wallets on its verified Twitter page.

 
