Also see our brand new guide on Top Tesla Aftermarket Accessories.

Recently a reader of my articles posed the question that is in the title and I feel compelled to frame an appropriate answer. I might glibly answer “I’ve got a Tesla — what else do I need?” with the answer “nothing,” but I would be wrong. In my own experience, the basic accessories are: for comfort — shade screens to stop being cooked by our climate change–enhanced climate; for security — a USB stick to record what appears on Sentry Mode when anyone comes near your precious car; for ease of cleaning — dash, car, and boot mats.

After spending AUD$72,000 on the car in 2019, I didn’t feel inclined to open my wallet any further than I had to, so we went to Supercheap Auto and bought value-for-money generic items. We already had a screen for the windscreen. We bought two different style ones and put them inside — they slot nicely into the gaps that run on either side of the glass. Supercheap also supplied the mats for the floor, the boot, and the dash.

At the pick-up in 2019, I asked about what to do in case of a flat tyre and was advised to buy some “Quick Fix Tyre Sealant.” I also purchased that from Supercheap. I carry it in the boot. I have only had one flat tyre — when a large piece of metal tore a hole in the back left tyre. The sealant wasn’t much use, as the hole was too big, and we had to get a tow truck to cart the car into Warwick for a replacement tyre.

Big W sold me a USB.

The only thing we aren’t happy with was the dash mat. It slides into our laps every time I do a launch — and, yes, I have to!

I have noticed over two years that there are times when the tyre pressure warning comes on. Mysteriously, the tyres seem to lose pressure at the change of season. I felt guilty and out of place going to the servo (gas station) to fill the tyres with air, so I have now bought a battery-operated air pump from Aldi.

Of course, you can buy genuine Tesla accessories and clothing from the Tesla shop, and other aftermarket goodies from EVANNEX. You can wrap your Tesla with iridescent colours too — I have even seen one in rose gold.

In short, you can do anything you wish to your new prized possession, to keep it clean, comfortable and make it yours.

It brings to mind when I was transferred from Brisbane to Charleville as a teacher (back in the ’80s). Dressing your car then was different — windscreen protectors, bull bars, and headlight protectors were more the go. The poor old XC Falcon still sustained damage when I hit a roo!

How times change!

Advertisement