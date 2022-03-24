Sandy Munro Shares His Thoughts On “Lucid Tech Talk”

Sandy Munro recently shared his thoughts on Lucid’s new show, Lucid Tech Talk. I wrote about the new Lucid show and actually enjoyed it. I enjoyed learning about the battery packs. Sandy also appreciated and pointed out that it isn’t often that you see a CEO of a company such as Peter Rawlinson taking the time to explain basic engineering philosophies, physics, and things of that nature.

Sandy explained that he was very impressed with how Rawlinson explained everything. Although he hadn’t watched the whole video, his reaction video is an actual reaction video filmed as he sat down and watched the video.

Not only will viewers get to hear what Rawlinson has to say, but Sandy also provides examples of how things have happened over the years with different products. In Sandy’s video, he talked about the VW ID.4, Ford Fusion, and Chevrolet Bolt as well.

“Everybody’s got good ideas and what we really want to do is — on our platform — is to try and educate and to improve.”

Sandy also emphasized that Rawlinson’s breakdown of the watt, the kilowatt, the joule, and the basics of energy was excellent, but the one thing Rawlinson didn’t talk about was the name, which came from James Watt. He explained that this was important because Watt was a self-taught scientist and engineer from Scotland.

“He basically invented the Industrial Revolution because he’s the guy who invented the steam engine. He was also very, very interested in how to measure and calculate work done and things like that. And so, the term “horsepower” is his, “watt” obviously is his. A lot of his basic premises on how things work are on the grandest of possible scales. He truly was a first principle thinker and every once in a while, it’s just a good idea to know a little bit about the background of the guy who basically invented pretty much all of the techniques and technologies that we use now in the way of calculating work done or power or energy and things like that.”

Sandy’s video is an excellent watch, as always, and you can watch it here if you haven’t already clicked play above.

