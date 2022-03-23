E-Bike Brand Profile: ADVANCED ebikes

Founded in 2011 in Frankfurt, Germany, ADVANCED currently sells their e-bikes in 6 different European countries. They say their company focuses on the future and innovations, and they’re never satisfied with the status quo for long— because, to them, the invention of the future never stops. Their motto is, “WHY NOT?” instead of, “YES, BUT,” and that’s powered them to produce a fully recyclable frame and develop a companion app for their products.

Their initial mission and motto permeates all of their workspace, culture, products, and people. From their commitment to security in all aspects of their company to their passionate care for all stakeholders in the company, ADVANCED is making e-bikes that, it hopes, will enrich (and save!) the world.

ADVANCED Off-Road e-Bike

ADVANCED organizes their e-bikes into five different categories: Comfort, Urban, Touring, Trekking, and Off-Road. Perhaps their most impressive bike is the Off-Road Pro MTB (above). The YouTube videos show riders cutting through forest tracks, popping wheelies, and doing insane high jumps with this e-bike. On the other end is the Comfort Pro Wave, a sleek, beautiful, and elegant model that operates smoothly and optimizes riders enjoyment. The company is so committed to supporting their customers and proud of their e-bikes that they offer a thirty year warranty (30!?) on all of their e-bike frames from MY 2015 on, and a four year warranty on their electric motors and batteries.

At the core of this company is a sincerity for the well being of the rider and the planet. ADVANCED looks to produce well made, recyclable, and aesthetic e-bikes that enrich the lives and bring fun to their riders.

