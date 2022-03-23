Electric Chevy Equinox — $30,000, 300-Mile Range, Coming In 2023

Boom! With the announcement of the electric Chevy Equinox in January, the electric car revolution in America took a big step forward. The biggest knock on electric cars today is that they cost too much. Yes, their total cost of ownership is lower – and as the price of gasoline soars, that metric will become even more compelling – but TCO won’t make your car loan or lease payment. As much as EV enthusiasts like to tout how affordable their cars are after they buy them, that doesn’t help the person who simply can’t afford to purchase or lease one in the first place.

The average price of a new car in the US is rapidly approaching $50,000. Used cars are selling for $25,000 or more – if you can find one. But “average” means some cars are super pricey while others are super cheap. That’s how averages work. Chevrolet showed off two new electric car models at CES 2022 back in January – the Blazer EV and the Equinox EV – and the Equinox EV is slated to be the least expensive electric car in America.

While some companies are creating new brand identities for their electric car offerings — the Volksagen ID.3 does look a lot like an updated Golf, for instance – Chevy is sticking with well known names. People like things that are familiar. An Equinox EV sounds less threatening than a Mysterium Quantumax 5000, for instance. Some people question the wisdom of using the Blazer EV name, given GM’s recent battery fire issues, but that is just mean-spirited and you won’t find CleanTechnica stooping so low. The Equinox EV will be built on the Ultium platform that General Motors will use for most of its future electric vehicles.

Electric Chevy Equinox Teaser Video

Chevy introduced a new teaser video of the Equinox EV this week. It doesn’t offer many new details, other than the fact that it will be available with a contrasting roof color and exterior lighting that winks and flashes in amusing ways. The big news is the same as it was in January — a battery-electric SUV that offers up to 300 miles of range and rapid charging (we presume) at a base price of “around $30,000.” For those who want an EV but can’t pony up the price of a Hummer, Lucid Air, or Model Y, lower prices mean more buyers, which will help America transition to electric transportation more quickly. Sweet!

The Equinox EV will be available first in RS trim, with an LT level option coming later. It won’t be the first new electric SUV from Chevrolet, however. That honor will belong to the Blazer EV, which is scheduled to go on sale about a year from now. An SS-badged “performance” version of that car will be offered as well — a first for electric cars from the bowtie brigade.

Add it all up and it comes to good news for those who have been waiting for more affordable electric cars. If Chevrolet really does bring a modern, efficient EV to market with 300 miles of range for around $30,000, that could be just what the doctor ordered to jumpstart the EV revolution in parts of America not named California. Those of you who want to keep up with news about electric vehicles coming from Chevrolet should bookmark this link to the company’s EV landing page.

