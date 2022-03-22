Connect with us

Zendesk Signs Carbon Removal Agreement With Climeworks

This month, Climeworks signed a progressive deal with Zendesk, the service and sales company, to permanently remove part of its unavoidable emissions. This deal demonstrates a clear sense of climate understanding from Zendesk and will empower Climeworks’ carbon-removal solution and also its necessary and sustainable mission.

Climeworks was founded in 2009 by engineers Christoph Gebald and Jan Wurzbacher in Zurich. Their collective mission is to inspire one billion people to remove carbon dioxide from the air and build a climate-positive world. To achieve this, they have devised a carbon removal solution that is centered on direct air capture (DAC) and storage. This innovative action is currently the highest quality carbon removal technique on the planet and in this sense, one of the greatest hopes in global efforts to reduce and remove CO2 emissions from the atmosphere. However, the scale of production is very limited, resulting in a gaping gap between demand and supply. Last year, Climeworks opened the world’s largest DAC facility in Iceland, receiving global press coverage.

For this reason, deals such as the agreement between Climeworks and Zendesk are cause for hope. Though one deal will not secure global climate safety, it is a step forward and should inspire other large corporations to follow suit with similar strides and commitments. Zendesk’s purchase of Climework’s carbon removal services not only secures the removal of carbon from our atmosphere, it also accelerates the scale-up of this important and immensely necessary climate tech solution.

Climeworks Orca facility. Image credit: Climeworks

Zendesk is an environmentally aware and conscious company. In fact, climate change is a key and committed focus area noted in the company’s social impact programming. This newly announced action plan to remove its unavoidable emissions makes sense within this framework, and can only be the beginning.

For Climeworks, this deal marks yet another advancement in terms of building out its reach — previously the company has announced purchases by the likes of Boston Consulting, LGT Bank, & Rothesay.

 
Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.

