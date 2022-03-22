Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Wrightspeed
Image credit: Wrightspeed

Clean Transport

Romeo Power & Wrightspeed Debut “Powertrain In A Crate” For Buses & Heavy Trucks

Wrightspeed and Romeo Power want to re-power America’s heavy truck and bus fleet.

Published

Ian Wright was one of the founders of Tesla, but when Elon Musk came aboard and started to move fast and break things, Wright packed up and left to form his own company — Wrightspeed — headquartered across San Francisco in Alameda, California. Wright was convinced the highest priority in the quest to drive the EV revolution forward was to focus on the biggest polluters, namely transit buses and heavy duty trucks.

Wright and his band of merry pranksters perfected a range extender turbine that should have won an engineering prize. It was a jewel-like device that addressed the range anxiety of many prospective commercial buyers. But battery technology developed more quickly than anyone thought possible, rendering the Wrightspeed turbine obsolete before it ever left the starting gate.

Now the company has teamed up with Romeo Power, a Los Angeles-based company that bills itself as “an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications.” It offers customers a suite of advanced battery electric products and an innovative battery management system that deliver the safety, performance, reliability, and configurability its customers require.

Powertrain In A Crate

Recently we did a story about Saietta, a company in the UK that is installing bespoke electric powertrains in existing city buses. Romeo Power and Wrightspeed are working on the same idea, which they call a “Powertrain In A Crate.” The only difference is, the California companies are targeting much more than transit buses. Their system is applicable to medium and heavy duty trucks as well, according to Romeo. The battery packs will be manufactured at Romeo Power’s new facility in Cypress, California, starting this year.

There are over one million existing buses and trucks that are candidates for repowering to zero emission full battery-electric right now, the companies say, and at a much lower upfront cost than purchasing expensive new battery-electric vehicles. Wrightspeed is developing “Powertrain in a Crate” kits that are chassis-specific and can be installed locally where fleets operate, creating jobs and new technology opportunities for those supporting school bus, work truck and other fleets. By using Wrightspeed’s Route™ traction drive technology, the repowered vehicles will be more efficient and provide higher torque than new vehicles based on single speed remote mount systems.

Together, the companies intend to develop and sell re-power kits. “Romeo Power’s advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications is a perfect fit for our Route™ powertrain system. We are particularly impressed by their high level of safety, packaging density, and modularity,” says Alan Dowdell, acting CEO of Wrightspeed. “We are proud to team up with Romeo Power and set a new standard in performance and efficiency for electric buses and trucks.”

The two companies say there are more than a million buses and trucks that could benefit from their re-powering program, according to Electrive. Imagine how much carbon dioxide, oxides of nitrogen, and fine particulates could be kept out of the skies over America if all of them were converted to battery-electric power, a process that can be completed in-house at many truck and bus fleet maintenance facilities.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

electric trucks hydropower electric trucks hydropower

Clean Power

New Hydropower Scheme For Electric Trucks: Look Ma, No Dams!

Fleets of electric trucks could be deployed in low impact hydropower systems that deploy existing roads instead of new, habitat-destroying infrastructure.

March 13, 2022
buses buses

Clean Transport

Saietta Electric Powertrain Swap Plan For Buses Gains Momentum

This UK company has a plan to convert diesel buses to zero emissions electric powertrains.

March 11, 2022

Cars

EV Revolution Could Crank Up Classic Car Values

Will the boom in EV transition drive classic car prices higher?

February 28, 2022

Cars

800 HP Everatti GT40 Brings the Ford vs. Ferrari Legend to the EV Era

The Anglo-American V8 legend is reborn, as an Anglo-American EV legend!

February 23, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.