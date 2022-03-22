Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
GM Hummer EV

Clean Transport

GM Recalls Its Hummer EV Over Faulty Taillights — This Is An Actual Recall

Published

General Motors has issued a recall for its 2022 GMC Hummer EV over faulty taillights. The company noted that both it and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a product safety recall for the electric pickup and that only ten vehicles are believed to be affected by this issue currently.

The problem, GM stated, is that the software operating the taillights might cause either one or both rear taillights to become inoperative. It could also cause them to remain fully or partially illuminated.

According to GM, the hazards are:

“A vehicle with taillights that are inoperative or only partially illuminated fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, which is related to ‘Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.’ NHTSA also says that a taillight that fils to illuminate or illuminates incorrectly may reduce the visibility of the vehicle, or communicate incorrect information to other drivers, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.”

The solution will be for GM dealers to inspect and replace the left and/or right rear taillights. The repairs, the company stated, will be performed at no cost to the customer. So far there are only 10 units of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickups affected by the recall — not that bad.

GM will mail out letters to the owners of the affected vehicles on April 25, 2022, with instructions to make an appointment with their dealer. Owners can also visit this website to see if their vehicles are affected by the recall and perform a search on their VINs to see if there are other active recalls.

Although the NHTSA now requires automakers to include some software updates as recalls, it should be noted that this is an actual recall and not a software update — meaning that owners have to take their vehicles in to be repaired.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

BEV Market Share 50% in 2030 — How Stupid Do They Think Americans Are?

The legacy Detroit auto industry, the UAW, and the Biden administration reached an agreement at the infamous EV summit at the White House in...

8 hours ago

Cars

Wall Street Journal: Traditional Automakers Starting to Emulate Tesla’s Retail Strategy

Tesla’s online approach of selling direct-to-consumer is inspiring others. According to the Wall Street Journal, “As car companies go electric, some are trying to wrest control...

6 days ago
Vehicle to grid system Vehicle to grid system

Cars

Ford, GM, & PG&E To Begin Vehicle-To-Grid Trials

GM and Ford will work with PG&E to test bi-directional charging systems.

March 13, 2022

Cars

Big Auto Had The Ultimate Barriers To Entry — Then Tesla Broke Through

Prior to the rise of Tesla, conventional wisdom held that it would be practically impossible for a startup company to challenge the behemoths of...

March 3, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.