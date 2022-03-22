GM Recalls Its Hummer EV Over Faulty Taillights — This Is An Actual Recall

General Motors has issued a recall for its 2022 GMC Hummer EV over faulty taillights. The company noted that both it and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a product safety recall for the electric pickup and that only ten vehicles are believed to be affected by this issue currently.

Off to a great start. Should be an easy recall, they pretty much only sold 1 to Ashton Kutcher. https://t.co/sBX0K9deSY — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) March 17, 2022

The problem, GM stated, is that the software operating the taillights might cause either one or both rear taillights to become inoperative. It could also cause them to remain fully or partially illuminated.

According to GM, the hazards are:

“A vehicle with taillights that are inoperative or only partially illuminated fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, which is related to ‘Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.’ NHTSA also says that a taillight that fils to illuminate or illuminates incorrectly may reduce the visibility of the vehicle, or communicate incorrect information to other drivers, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.”

The solution will be for GM dealers to inspect and replace the left and/or right rear taillights. The repairs, the company stated, will be performed at no cost to the customer. So far there are only 10 units of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickups affected by the recall — not that bad.

GM will mail out letters to the owners of the affected vehicles on April 25, 2022, with instructions to make an appointment with their dealer. Owners can also visit this website to see if their vehicles are affected by the recall and perform a search on their VINs to see if there are other active recalls.

Although the NHTSA now requires automakers to include some software updates as recalls, it should be noted that this is an actual recall and not a software update — meaning that owners have to take their vehicles in to be repaired.

Advertisement