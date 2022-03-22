Connect with us

Assembly of Volkswagen’s ID.4 electric SUV at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, TN, facilities, courtesy of VW

Electric Bus Orders in Poland & Italy, NIO ET7 Reviews, Pipistrel Acquired — EV News Today

Dozens of electric vehicle industry stories have come out in the past few days. Aside from what we’ve already covered, scroll down below to find out what’s new.

EVgo and The Save Mart Companies expand EVgo Advantage program partnership, introduce promotions at seven additional stores

New technology to make charging electric cars as fast as pumping gas

A pictorial illustration of today’s electric vehicle versus the future vehicle based on quantum battery technologies. Employing quantum charging would lead to a 200 times speedup in a typical EV, which means that the charging time would be cut from 10 hours to about 3 minutes (at home), or 30 minutes to 9 seconds at a charging station

The new way of charging EVs for smart & partners

New electric vehicle partnership aims to deliver more charge points for UK businesses

Citroën provides “Power to the People” with its existing range of nine electrified vehicles

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) partners with Sunbelt Rentals on new electric van fleet

Volkswagen unveils $7.1 billion commitment to boost product line-up, R&D, manufacturing in North America, 25 EVs by 2030 in North America

Maserati is the first Italian luxury car brand to produce full-electric models

Maserati EV on the horizon, it’s a Grand-Tourer

Porsche’s ambition for 2030: More than 80 percent all-electric new vehicles

Image courtesy of Porsche.

Porsche confirms electric 718 successor

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch showcase automated valet parking at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel

Leapmotor files for Hong Kong IPO, aims to launch eight new models by 2025

Test drives of NIO’s first sedan, the ET7, lead to remarkable, rave reviews

NIO ET7.

NIO launches new hiring spree, says “times are calling”

GM announces additional investment in Cruise

Audi is also planning small electric cars

Zero-emission rider training with Sunra

Image courtesy of Sunra UK.

Sunra launches ROBO-S UTILITY electric scooter

Image courtesy of Sunra UK.

Image courtesy of Sunra UK.

US schools can subscribe to an electric school bus fleet at prices that beat diesel

Wroclaw on the road to electromobility: Public transportation company MPK Wroclaw is taking its initial steps toward emission-free bus transport and has ordered 11 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G buses

Zielona Góra to purchase 8 electric Solaris buses

Sicily orders 7 Urbino electric buses

Volta Trucks concludes its demanding winter testing programme

Image courtesy of Volta Trucks.

Textron to acquire electric aircraft pioneer Pipistrel

Image courtesy of Pipistrel.

Joby completes initial systems, compliance reviews for aircraft certification

Climate-neutral aviation in cooperation with photovoltaic installation

Rolls-Royce has signed an agreement with Air bp that will reduce lifecycle carbon emissions for gas turbine tests

Proterra announces multi-year battery supply agreement with The Shyft Group for Blue Arc electric delivery vans and EV chassis

Blue Arc’s EV chassis features a Proterra battery system. Image by Proterra.

Urbix, the environmentally responsible graphite processor, set to power 30% of US and Europe’s electric vehicles by 2030 and is on course for global expansion

Altris secures €9.6 million in Series A funding

Suzuki signs MOU with the state of Gujarat for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing in India, to invest 150 billion yen toward carbon neutrality

Indian EV maker Ola Electric makes multi-million-dollar investment in StoreDot

Mercedes-Benz EV ramp-up: new battery plant sets stage for EQS SUV production in the U.S.

The luxury of the future is sustainable — Mercedes-Benz is already introducing innovative approaches from the VISION EQXX technology programme into series production

Eramet announces major progress in its battery recycling project

Eramet, Suez eye EV battery recycling in France by 2024

Sparkz to begin construction of gigafactory in West Virginia this year; cobalt-free battery

Honda opens new world-class wind tunnel in Ohio

ArcelorMittal announces investment of €300 million in Mardyck, France, to produce electrical steels for industry and electromobility

 
