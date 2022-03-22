Electric Bus Orders in Poland & Italy, NIO ET7 Reviews, Pipistrel Acquired — EV News Today

Dozens of electric vehicle industry stories have come out in the past few days. Aside from what we’ve already covered, scroll down below to find out what’s new.
EV Charging News
EVgo and The Save Mart Companies expand EVgo Advantage program partnership, introduce promotions at seven additional stores
New technology to make charging electric cars as fast as pumping gas
The new way of charging EVs for smart & partners
New electric vehicle partnership aims to deliver more charge points for UK businesses
Electric Car News
Citroën provides “Power to the People” with its existing range of nine electrified vehicles
LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) partners with Sunbelt Rentals on new electric van fleet
Volkswagen unveils $7.1 billion commitment to boost product line-up, R&D, manufacturing in North America, 25 EVs by 2030 in North America
Maserati is the first Italian luxury car brand to produce full-electric models
Maserati EV on the horizon, it’s a Grand-Tourer
Porsche’s ambition for 2030: More than 80 percent all-electric new vehicles
Porsche confirms electric 718 successor
Mercedes-Benz and Bosch showcase automated valet parking at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel
Leapmotor files for Hong Kong IPO, aims to launch eight new models by 2025
Test drives of NIO’s first sedan, the ET7, lead to remarkable, rave reviews
NIO launches new hiring spree, says “times are calling”
GM announces additional investment in Cruise
Audi is also planning small electric cars
Electric Bikes
Zero-emission rider training with Sunra
Sunra launches ROBO-S UTILITY electric scooter
Electric Buses & Trucks
US schools can subscribe to an electric school bus fleet at prices that beat diesel
Wroclaw on the road to electromobility: Public transportation company MPK Wroclaw is taking its initial steps toward emission-free bus transport and has ordered 11 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G buses
Zielona Góra to purchase 8 electric Solaris buses
Sicily orders 7 Urbino electric buses
Volta Trucks concludes its demanding winter testing programme
Electric Aviation News
Textron to acquire electric aircraft pioneer Pipistrel
Joby completes initial systems, compliance reviews for aircraft certification
Climate-neutral aviation in cooperation with photovoltaic installation
Rolls-Royce has signed an agreement with Air bp that will reduce lifecycle carbon emissions for gas turbine tests
Batteries, Recycling
Proterra announces multi-year battery supply agreement with The Shyft Group for Blue Arc electric delivery vans and EV chassis
Urbix, the environmentally responsible graphite processor, set to power 30% of US and Europe’s electric vehicles by 2030 and is on course for global expansion
Altris secures €9.6 million in Series A funding
Suzuki signs MOU with the state of Gujarat for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing in India, to invest 150 billion yen toward carbon neutrality
Indian EV maker Ola Electric makes multi-million-dollar investment in StoreDot
Mercedes-Benz EV ramp-up: new battery plant sets stage for EQS SUV production in the U.S.
The luxury of the future is sustainable — Mercedes-Benz is already introducing innovative approaches from the VISION EQXX technology programme into series production
Eramet announces major progress in its battery recycling project
Eramet, Suez eye EV battery recycling in France by 2024
Sparkz to begin construction of gigafactory in West Virginia this year; cobalt-free battery
Other
Honda opens new world-class wind tunnel in Ohio
ArcelorMittal announces investment of €300 million in Mardyck, France, to produce electrical steels for industry and electromobility