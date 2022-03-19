Connect with us

Drive Week Electric Down Under. Photo courtesy of Majella Waterworth.

Cars

Expos Proliferate As Queensland Introduces An EV Subsidy

Published

The Queensland state government has finally joined the southern Australian states of New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia in offering a rebate for the purchase of an electric vehicle. The government is proposing a $3000 rebate for the purchase of vehicles under $58,000.

Sadly, in Australia, there aren’t many EVs that can be purchased for less than $58,000. It is expected that a slew of Chinese models will be available later in the year (including the Dolphin from BYD and the Black Cat from Great Wall’s ORA), but at the moment, it is only the Nissan Leaf, the MG ZS EV, the Hyundai Ioniq, the Hyundai Kona, the new Atto 3 model being released by BYD, and the Renault Kangoo that meet the criteria.

The $10 million earmarked for charger expansion is probably money better spent as long as it is done wisely — the right chargers in the right places. In the meantime, expos proliferate as Queensland government introduces an EV subsidy. Citizen-driven community groups are spreading the word and sharing the experience of driving an electric vehicle. In Queensland alone there are at least four EV expos in the next few months. Make contact, book in, and come along. If you have an EV, please be willing to share your experience. Here are some opportunities:

Generally speaking, these events attract the curious and the interested. The trolls tend to keep away. So, genuine questions are asked and much FUD is washed away as the general public discusses the pros and cos of EV ownership with people who actually own and drive one.

Expos proliferate as Queensland Government Introduces an EV subsidy

Electric vehicle uptake will be encouraged by the Queensland EV subsidy. Photo courtesy of Majella Waterworth.

If you are curious and want to know more, come along. If you have a car and want to engage with the general public, come along. A great time will be had by all as Expos proliferate because of the Queensland Government EV subsidy.

 
David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

