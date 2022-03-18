Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Volkswagen electric cars
Image courtesy of Volkswagen

Cars

Germany Gets On Board With EU ICE Ban

Germany has finally agreed ot the EU ban on cars with internal combustion engines.

Published

The European Union is in favor of banning the sale of cars with infernal combustion engines by 2035, but Germany has been reluctant to join in that commitment. Automobile manufacturing is big business in Germany, what with Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes Benz, plus Tier One suppliers like Bosch, Siemens, and Continental accounting for hundreds of thousands of jobs directly related to automobile production.

Then there all those who work in supporting industries like sales, advertising, insurance, and maintenance who bring the total number of jobs supported by the German car business to well over a million people. What it the EV revolution leads to a significant loss of jobs? That could have serious economic and political consequences for Germany.

But now, Politico reports that Germany has reluctantly and belatedly signed on to the 2035 ICE ban and will ditch plans to lobby for key exemptions to EU carbon dioxide emissions targets. The change in policy came at a meeting of EU environment ministers this week and marks a milestone for Europe’s largest economy, which has long opposed stiff pollution targets for the automotive industry. It now puts Germany in alignment with smaller, mostly rich countries that want to ban the sale of polluting vehicles by 2035 or sooner.

“The new German government stands behind the [European] Commission’s draft and thus fully supports the end of the internal combustion engine [for cars and vans] in the EU from 2035,” Steffi Lemke, Germany’s environmental minister said in an interview. Lemke is a member of Germany’s Green party.

Last year, the Greens, Social Democrats, and Free Democrats all called for ending the sale of gasoline and diesel cars in accordance with the proposed 2035 moratorium on selling gasoline- and diesel-powered cars. That agreement would have allowed cars to continue using e-fuels — synthetic fuels that are chemically similar to fossil fuels — after 2035.

But Lemke said Berlin will now clearly support the original Commission position, leaving no room for e-fuels. The government backs “all elements” of the Commission’s proposals, she said, calling Berlin’s readiness to accept Brussels’ plans a “very big step forward.”

“I would have wanted intermediate steps and more ambitious steps,” Lemke said of her preference to strengthen the EU proposal. Instead, she said the market for electric cars is growing so rapidly that banning the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles will definitely be possible by 2035.

The fear is that a sudden shift to electric vehicles — as demanded by everyone from environmental groups to Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess — will put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk. But experts say an exemption for e-fuels is unworkable.

“For vehicle types that are not covered by the CO2 standards — I always take the example of ambulances, or possibly tractors — you will possibly have to find solutions,” Lemke said. “But as far as the standards are concerned, that means new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles [with] internal combustion engines will no longer be allowed after 2035.”

That’s good news for the Earth, which can surely use a break from the extravagant pollution that pours from the tailpipes of conventional motor vehicles today.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Volvo Cars and Northvolt accelerate shift to electrification Volvo Cars and Northvolt accelerate shift to electrification

Batteries

Northvolt Will Build Its 3rd Battery Factory In Germany

Northvolt plans to build its first factory outside of Sweden.

3 days ago

Fossil Fuels

EU to Cut Gas Imports from Russia by ⅔ in 2022

For the past several years, the argument from some — most notably Germany — has been that if there is a greater interdependence between...

March 9, 2022

Cars

Germany Plugin EV Share 25% In February, Tesla Gigafactory Boosts Hiring

Germany, Europe’s largest auto market, and the world’s 2nd largest electric vehicle market, saw plugins take 24.9% share in February, modestly up from 20.7%...

March 7, 2022

Clean Transport

Tesla Model Y Orders Now Available For “Other Europe,” Giga Berlin Gets Approved

At long last, Tesla Giga Berlin has received environmental approval, according to a press release and news conference from the Brandenburg government. Tesla's Berlin...

March 4, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.