Louisiana Boardwalk
Photo of Shreveport, Louisiana, from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City, Louisiana. Photo by Johnna Crider.

Louisiana Boardwalk To Host Drive Electric Earth Day 2022

The Louisiana Boardwalk will host one of the many Drive Electric Earth Day events coming up next month.

Drive Electric Earth Day is happening throughout the month of April. I first learned about it when someone shared the event at the Louisiana Boardwalk on Facebook. For those wanting to attend the Bossier City, LA, event, it starts at 9:00 am on Saturday, April 23. For events in other areas, go here.

The “EVs at the Boardwalk” event will take place in Bossier City, Louisiana, just across the Red River from Shreveport.

Attendees at all of the events nationwide will have a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card sponsored by Plug In America. So far, at the time of this writing, owners of four EVs, a Chevrolet Bolt, a Tesla Model S, and two other models have registered to attend the Louisiana Boardwalk event. The EV owners have a combined total of 70,000 electric miles driven.

Note that Drive Electric Earth Day is looking for volunteers. Be advised that, for safety and preventing the spread of Covid-19, the event organizers require both attendees and volunteers to wear face masks whenever they are within six feet of another person at all of the Drive Electric Earth Day 2022 events.

The Louisiana Boardwalk isn’t the only location in Louisiana that will host Drive Electric Earth Day events. The Baton Rouge Zoo will also host a Drive Electric Earth Day event, and so will the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center in New Orleans. Click here to see the full list of events.

Drive Electric Earth Day is focused on sharing information about EVs throughout the month of April. Sponsors include Sierra Club, Plug In America, the Electric Vehicle Association, Wells Fargo, and more. Some of the benefits of electric vehicles include being much better for the environment than traditional ICE vehicles, much lower fuel costs, and not requiring nearly as much maintenance as ICE vehicles do.

 
is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession.

