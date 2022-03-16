India x Cleantech — March 2022

Welcome to another issue of our India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news from across clean technology sectors in India into a single, concise summary article about the country.

Cleantech Investments

Indian Solar Glass Maker To Quadruple Production Capacity

Buoyed by a potential increase in demand from domestic solar module manufacturers, Borosil Renewables has announced plan to significantly increase its production capacity. The company plans to increase its solar glass production capacity from 450 tonnes to 2,000 tonnes per day. The company expects to commission a new fab line by September this year boosting the capacity to 1,000 tonnes per day. It is expected to achieve a targeted 2,000 tonnes mark by third quarter of next year.

Indian Power Generator NTPC Considers Canal Top & Floating Solar Projects

India’s largest power generation company, NTPC Limited, is considering setting up canal top and floating solar power projects at one of its thermal power projects. The company has sought consultants to carry out feasibility studies for setting up a solar power project over a cooling water discharge channel and a floating solar project at pump house reservoirs of the thermal power plant. NTPC has set up solar power projects at unused land and water bodies at its thermal power plants across the country.

IFC To Support Development Of 600 Megawatt Solar Power Park In Uttar Pradesh

The International Finance Corporation will provide debt funding for developing a 600 megawatt solar power park in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The debt funding will be used for the development of basic infrastructure and the power transmission system at the solar power park. The IFC had earlier provided debt funding for a 750 megawatt solar power park at Rewa in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Hydropower Company SJVN Plans 10 Gigawatts Of Solar Power Capacity In Rajasthan

The government-owned hydropower generation company SJVN has announced plans to invest Rs 500 billion ($6.6 billion) to set up 10 gigawatts of solar power capacity in Rajasthan. The company had recently submitted a proposal to the state government, which was approved. SJVN currently has a renewable energy portfolio of 2.7 gigawatts and plans to increase it to 25 gigawatts by 2030 and 50 gigawatts by 2040.

Renewable Energy & Batteries

Robotic Solar Module Cleaner Ecoppia Lands Order For 150 Megawatt India Project

Israel-based Ecoppia Scientific has landed an order from Sprng Solar for a 150 megawatt project in India. Sprng Solar, owned by private investment company Actis, will use the robotic cleaners at a project it is constructing in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Sprng expects to commission the project in the third quarter of this year.

Ratings Agency Sees High Demand For Domestic Solar Modules Among Indian Developers

Ratings agency ICRA has said that it expects a sharp increase in demand for domestic solar modules in the Indian market, driven by a number of supportive policy interventions by the government. A number of domestic module manufacturers have announced expansion plans driven by a production-linked incentive scheme for manufacturers, a 40% duty on imported modules, and government-backed preference to domestic manufacturers.

SECI Issues 100 Megawatt Floating Solar Tender

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has issued a tender to set up a 100 megawatt floating solar power project in the eastern state of Jharkhand. As per the tender conditions, the successful bidder must commence work within 20 days of signing the project development agreement and commission the project within 18 months thereafter.

Enphase Eyes 10% Share In India’s Rooftop Solar Market

US-headquartered Enphase Energy has announced its plan to capture a 10% share in India’s rapidly expanding rooftop solar power market over the next two years. The company currently claims a market share of 4% in India. The company has partnered with many real estate developers to set up rooftop solar power systems at the time of construction.

ReNew Power Commissions Solar-Wind Hybrid Project In Gujarat

Nasdaq-listed ReNew Power announced that it commissioned the first part of a large solar-wind hybrid project in the state of Gujarat. The company commissioned 17.6 megawatts of the planned 34 megawatt project. The company have an overall target to commission 250 megawatts of solar-wind hybrid capacity in the state.

Scatec Solar Hits Brakes On 900 Megawatt Solar Project

Scatec Solar and Indian solar power developer Acme Cleantech Solutions have stopped development of a 900 megawatt project in the northwestern state of Rajasthan. The companies stated increasing module and equipment prices as well as supply chain problems for this pause in construction. In its quarterly report Scatec Solar said that the impending 40% customs duty on imported modules and lack of domestic supply of modules forced its hand to stop construction.

