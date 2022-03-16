Bridgestone World Solar Challenge Dates Revealed for 2023

Adventure awaits for hundreds of bright international minds when the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge makes its return next year.

A new generation of solar cars will travel 3000 kilometres between the Australian cities of Darwin and Adelaide from 20–27 October 2023. Each will be engineered, built, and driven by teams from schools and universities across the globe.

Events South Australia Executive Director Hitaf Rasheed said confirmation of dates for the biennial event — considered the toughest and most prestigious of its kind — was an exciting moment.

“We’re delighted to be preparing for the next Bridgestone World Solar Challenge and look forward to seeing the very latest solar cars in action,” Ms Rasheed said.

“The teams who join this journey are helping to make sustainable personal transport a reality — a noble mission and one we are proud to celebrate.”

Ms Rasheed also recognised the event’s partners, particularly Bridgestone Corporation and the Northern Territory government, for their ongoing support.

Bridgestone World Solar Challenge Event Director Chris Selwood AM encouraged prospective entrants to note the event dates and set their sights on Australia.

“Crossing a continent on the power of the sun really is the ultimate adventure, one we know stays with participants for a lifetime,” Mr Selwood said. “It’s also a proven way to gain practical experience and an edge in the increasingly competitive employment market.”

Bridgestone Corporation Japan’s Director of Motorsport Division, Mr Taka Horio, expressed Bridgestone’s gratitude to the South Australian Tourism Commission and all involved for enabling the event to return next year.

The ongoing partnership reflects Bridgestone’s commitment to delivering sustainable mobility and advanced solutions, and to becoming a sustainable solutions company.

“We believe that supporting the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge leads to enhancement of technologies, innovation and solutions that tackle social and environmental issues,” Mr Horio said. “The event provides an invaluable opportunity for students to passionately compete against each other globally, and we are delighted that it is taking place in 2023.

“We remain committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy about mobility solutions, and to contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Northern Territory Government Minister for Major Events Natasha Fyles said it was exciting to see preparations for the event gearing up once again. “The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is a fantastic event. I remember attending one of the first editions as a child and it’s fantastic for Territory kids to continue to be inspired by this world-class event,” Ms Fyles said.

“We look forward to welcoming new and old competitors to the Territory for this incredible challenge.”

Regulations for the 2023 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge will be released in April, with event registration to open in June.

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is owned and managed by the South Australian Tourism Commission on behalf of the South Australian government. Its 16th edition will take place in 2023.

Since 1987, the event has welcomed great international minds to Australia for the chance to push the limits of technological innovation and travel the outback in a vehicle powered only by the sun.

In 2019, the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge celebrated 32 years and welcomed a record 43 teams from 21 countries.

A telemetry challenge and virtual forum were held in lieu of the 2021 event, which was cancelled due to the complexities presented by accommodating hundreds of participants amid international border closures.

Learn more about the challenge here.

Announcement courtesy of World Solar Challenge

