6 Lucid EVs Found In The Real World

Last week, while visiting prospective PlotterDepot customers for our new Paint Protection Film, HiTek PPF, we stopped by an awesome car wrap installer. We were inside his Houston installation shop off I-45 when we noticed that he was anchored by two EV showrooms: Tesla on one end and Lucid on the other end.

I had heard of rumors that Lucid was producing EVs, but I had never seen an actual Lucid electric vehicle in the streets. When entering the showroom, I was flabbergasted to see not just one Lucid EV in the showroom but SIX Lucid EVs. As I was walking to the second set of doors to see them up close, I was quickly told by the Lucid employee that I could not go into the inner showroom. He explained that all the Lucids were pre-sold. I was able to take some pictures to prove that I saw this many Lucids in one location.

I asked the showroom employee what size kWh batteries they had? He mentioned something about 5,000 or 7,000? I quickly corrected him and said it is probably in the range of 75, 90, 100, or 110 kWh battery size; explaining that if it was 110 kWh, that would be a very heavy vehicle. How could this employee not know this?

Considering that Lucid anchored its showroom on the opposite side of the Tesla showroom, that was shameless, yet brilliant. It is using the high traffic level at the Tesla showroom & service center to draw attention to its own electric vehicles. In Houston, we have at least five Lucid EV’s in the showroom. Customers, get ready to pick them up!

Written by Phillip Hollocher, Managing Director of PlotterDepot, Houston, Texas

