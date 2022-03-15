Tesla’s Supercharger Evolution Improves Speed, Installation Time, & Efficiency

The new third generation of Tesla Superchargers (V3) are rapidly appearing around the world. Tesla’s never-ending quest for faster, better, and cheaper is not more apparent than in the three generations of Superchargers.

V1 was highly reliable but labor intensive to install.

V2 was highly reliable and faster charging. The associated electronic hardware was consolidated and less labor intensive to install. Your charging rate no longer went down when someone plugged in next to you.

V3 is highly reliable and even faster charging. Electronic hardware is hugely consolidated, and with the installation of four Superchargers per module, it is much less labor intensive to install.

These images show a new V3 Supercharger station charging a Tesla Model X Plaid. The 4th image below shows that the charging information is moved to the driver’s display so that you can watch a movie or play a game while supervising the Supercharging.

By Jim Ringold, exclusively for CleanTechnica. Photos by Jim Ringold, all rights reserved.

