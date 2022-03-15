Connect with us

Tesla Model X Supercharging. Photo by Jim Ringold.

Tesla’s Supercharger Evolution Improves Speed, Installation Time, & Efficiency

The new third generation of Tesla Superchargers (V3) are rapidly appearing around the world. Tesla’s never-ending quest for faster, better, and cheaper is not more apparent than in the three generations of Superchargers.

V1 was highly reliable but labor intensive to install.

V2 was highly reliable and faster charging. The associated electronic hardware was consolidated and less labor intensive to install. Your charging rate no longer went down when someone plugged in next to you.

V3 is highly reliable and even faster charging. Electronic hardware is hugely consolidated, and with the installation of four Superchargers per module, it is much less labor intensive to install.

These images show a new V3 Supercharger station charging a Tesla Model X Plaid. The 4th image below shows that the charging information is moved to the driver’s display so that you can watch a movie or play a game while supervising the Supercharging.

V3 Tesla Supercharger stalls are in groups of four. Photo by Jim Ringold.

Tesla Supercharger cables never lay on the ground. Photo by Jim Ringold.

Charging at 150kW of 250 kW available at V3 Tesla Supercharger. Photo by Jim Ringold.

Tesla Model X relocates charging info to driver display, leaving the main infotainment screen free for other things. Photo by Jim Ringold.

Photo by Jim Ringold.

By Jim Ringold, exclusively for CleanTechnica. Photos by Jim Ringold, all rights reserved.

 
