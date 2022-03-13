The NHTSA & DOT Want Your Thoughts On Using Cameras Instead Of Traditional Mirrors

The National Transportation Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Department of Transportation want to know if you support using cameras instead of traditional mirrors. The two organizations opened a Federal Register Notice with a comment period that ends on April 13, 2022.

According to the NHTSA, it is thinking about researching the involvement of the collection of information from the public as part of a multi-year effort to learn about how drivers use passive camera-based rear visibility systems that are intended to work in the same manner as the mirrors on the outside of a vehicle.

“Performing detection of objects within the system’s field of view and providing visual or other alerts to the driver is not a technology function being examined in this research.”

As part of the research, drivers would test vehicles on a test track and on public roads both in stationary situations and while driving. Members of the general public will be recruited for the study.

The agency shared the overall goal:

“The goal is to characterize drivers’ eye glance behavior and other driving behaviors while operating a vehicle equipped with traditional outside mirrors versus while operating a vehicle equipped with a camera-based visibility system in place of vehicle outside mirrors. This research will support NHTSA decisions relating to safe implementation of electronic visibility technologies that may be considered for use as alternatives to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 111 mirror requirements.”

The NHTSA will screen its participants and pose questions to assess whether or not they are suitable for participation in the study. It will also evaluate how comfortable one is with using a camera instead of mirrors.

If you are interested in participating, click here to learn more.

