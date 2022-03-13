Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Green Economy

Indian Data Center Operator Sify Signs PPAs For 231 Megawatts Of Solar & Wind

Published

Sify Technologies Limited, a data center operator in India, has signed power purchase agreements to procure 200 megawatts of solar and wind power. 

According to media reports, Sify signed the power purchase agreements with Vibrant Energy Holdings. The two companies now have an agreement for a total of 231 megawatts, including 67 megawatts signed in March last year. Vibrant Energy is owned by Blue Leaf Energy Asia, which, in turn, is part of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group.  

Sify currently operates 10 data centers in India with total capacity of 70 megawatts. The company expects to meet almost all of its power requirement for Mumbai-based data centers from renewable power projects. 

Sify aims to increase its data center capacity in India by 200 megawatts over the next four years. It plans to expand operations into other metropolitan cities like Noida, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Sify’s chief financial officer said that his company believes in environmental, social, and corporate governance guidelines and plans to significantly increase its renewable energy procurement in the future. 

Vibrant Energy has committed to help Sify achieve its 100% renewable energy goal. Vibrant currently operates a renewable energy capacity of 66 megawatts and plans to increase it by 400 megawatts in the coming years. 

A number of data center operators in India either signed power purchase agreements to procure renewable energy or have announced partnerships with renewable energy developers to set up projects. Last year, ReNew Power and RackBank announced a partnership to develop renewable energy projects to power latter’s data centers. Bharti Airtel acquired a stake in two solar power projects to power its data centers.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Teslas at Hopwood Park Teslas at Hopwood Park

Cars

Right-Hand-Drive Electric Vehicle Markets — Projections

Although the current EV market appears to concentrate on the left-hand-drive markets of the USA, Europe and China, a significant number of earth’s citizens...

February 26, 2022
Tesla Loves India Tesla Loves India

Cars

India Wants Tesla To Spend $500 Million On Local Parts Before Considering Tax Cut Request

India wants Tesla to spend $500 million on locally made auto parts before the government considers Tesla’s tax cut request, according to a Bloomberg...

February 23, 2022

Cars

Can India Become An Automotive Superpower?

For the last few decades we have watched as India teetered on the brink of achieving its potential of sustained high economic growth. Can...

February 20, 2022

Green Economy

ESG Issues Increase in Importance in India

In a signal that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues are becoming more and more critical in the finance sector, the Indian finance ministry...

February 16, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.