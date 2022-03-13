Indian Data Center Operator Sify Signs PPAs For 231 Megawatts Of Solar & Wind

Sify Technologies Limited, a data center operator in India, has signed power purchase agreements to procure 200 megawatts of solar and wind power.

According to media reports, Sify signed the power purchase agreements with Vibrant Energy Holdings. The two companies now have an agreement for a total of 231 megawatts, including 67 megawatts signed in March last year. Vibrant Energy is owned by Blue Leaf Energy Asia, which, in turn, is part of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group.

Sify currently operates 10 data centers in India with total capacity of 70 megawatts. The company expects to meet almost all of its power requirement for Mumbai-based data centers from renewable power projects.

Sify aims to increase its data center capacity in India by 200 megawatts over the next four years. It plans to expand operations into other metropolitan cities like Noida, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Sify’s chief financial officer said that his company believes in environmental, social, and corporate governance guidelines and plans to significantly increase its renewable energy procurement in the future.

Vibrant Energy has committed to help Sify achieve its 100% renewable energy goal. Vibrant currently operates a renewable energy capacity of 66 megawatts and plans to increase it by 400 megawatts in the coming years.

A number of data center operators in India either signed power purchase agreements to procure renewable energy or have announced partnerships with renewable energy developers to set up projects. Last year, ReNew Power and RackBank announced a partnership to develop renewable energy projects to power latter’s data centers. Bharti Airtel acquired a stake in two solar power projects to power its data centers.

