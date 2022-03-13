Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo courtesy of Florian Popp.

Cars

How Tesla Model 3 Performance Is Now Prepping For Targa West Race

Published

You will remember the plucky Tesla Model 3 Performance that took Targa West by storm last year, as well as her driver and co-driver Jurgen and Helen Lunsman. Well, 2022 is off with a bang. Here is the latest Targa West update.

The latest Rally Sprint (March 3rd) saw TOCEVA Racing place 6th outright, putting the Lunsmens in first place in the 2022 Targa Cup series points table. That’s ahead of some pretty impressive vehicles — see the field here.

The car has been rebadged with 2022 sponsors and is competing in the Targa Albany Sprints this long weekend 6th and 7th March. The sponsors for the Targa West season are: Tesla Owners Club of Western Australia; Morgans Financial; Neometals; Aaro; Siren Gold; Scame; Augustus Copper; Summit Gold; Iceni Gold; TCD Group; and Hydrastorm. The Tesla team is as follows:

  • Driver and co-driver: Jurgen and Helen Lunsmann.
  • Charge crew: Andrew Harvey.

The team plans to be part of the recreation of the historic Perth-to-Sydney marathon in October this year.

Targa West Update

Map of Perth-to-Sydney Targa West marathon.

The charger is a 40 kW trailer-mounted charger. As the only EV in the marathon, TOCEVA are facing some challenges. Extensive preparations are being made for the grueling race across the outback through some of the most isolated areas of Australia. Two custom-built 900 litre fuel tanks have been fabricated and are now in the paint shop. For the EV, an 80 kW AC charger and a 120 kW AC charger are being manufactured and will be ready to ship by the end of March.

A 75 kWh Model 3 battery is on order from the USA, to increase the mobile battery capacity to 150 kWh. An Iveco van and a Fuso truck have been secured for primary mobile charging units. Backup power supplies have been sorted at the remote sites of the Youanmi Gold Mine and Port Augusta.

After a call for sponsorships, the team is now discussing expressions of interest from four corporations.

Here is a sample of what the Lunesmens can do:

Stay tuned for more exciting news.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Chrysler Airflow Concept Chrysler Airflow Concept

Cars

Stellantis CEO Certain Company Can Catch Tesla

Carlos Tavares is bullish on Stellantis. Will that be enough to make the company viable in the coming battery-electric future?

3 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Pleasure Driving

by Robert Hunt, with some editing by David Waterworth After a year of owning my Tesla Model 3 Long Range, I thought I’d write...

16 hours ago

Cars

Can Tesla’s Otherworldly White Seats Really Stay Clean?

The unusual white upholstery is probably such a popular option among Tesla owners because it seems to match the automaker’s futuristic vibe. Much like the all-white interior...

17 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla Prioritizing Deliveries Of Cars With FSD

Ordering FSD can help put a new Tesla in your driveway sooner.

17 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.