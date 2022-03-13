How Tesla Model 3 Performance Is Now Prepping For Targa West Race

You will remember the plucky Tesla Model 3 Performance that took Targa West by storm last year, as well as her driver and co-driver Jurgen and Helen Lunsman. Well, 2022 is off with a bang. Here is the latest Targa West update.

The latest Rally Sprint (March 3rd) saw TOCEVA Racing place 6th outright, putting the Lunsmens in first place in the 2022 Targa Cup series points table. That’s ahead of some pretty impressive vehicles — see the field here.

The car has been rebadged with 2022 sponsors and is competing in the Targa Albany Sprints this long weekend 6th and 7th March. The sponsors for the Targa West season are: Tesla Owners Club of Western Australia; Morgans Financial; Neometals; Aaro; Siren Gold; Scame; Augustus Copper; Summit Gold; Iceni Gold; TCD Group; and Hydrastorm. The Tesla team is as follows:

Driver and co-driver: Jurgen and Helen Lunsmann.

Charge crew: Andrew Harvey.

The team plans to be part of the recreation of the historic Perth-to-Sydney marathon in October this year.

The charger is a 40 kW trailer-mounted charger. As the only EV in the marathon, TOCEVA are facing some challenges. Extensive preparations are being made for the grueling race across the outback through some of the most isolated areas of Australia. Two custom-built 900 litre fuel tanks have been fabricated and are now in the paint shop. For the EV, an 80 kW AC charger and a 120 kW AC charger are being manufactured and will be ready to ship by the end of March.

A 75 kWh Model 3 battery is on order from the USA, to increase the mobile battery capacity to 150 kWh. An Iveco van and a Fuso truck have been secured for primary mobile charging units. Backup power supplies have been sorted at the remote sites of the Youanmi Gold Mine and Port Augusta.

After a call for sponsorships, the team is now discussing expressions of interest from four corporations.

Here is a sample of what the Lunesmens can do:

Stay tuned for more exciting news.

Advertisement