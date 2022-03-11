Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Fortescue Future Industries.

Clean Power

World’s Largest Electrolyzer Plant Now Under Construction

Published

Gladstone, Queensland, home to one of the fossil fuel industry’s largest export hubs, will soon become home to the world’s largest electrolyzer plant. Not only that, but Fortescue Future Industries will also manufacture wind turbines, solar panels, batteries, and cables there in a Green Energy Manufacturing Centre. This is all part of the green hydrogen update in Australia.

US-based Plug Power will partner with Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) to manufacture its technology in Australia. It is expected that the electrolyzers will be used at the nearby Gibson Island hydrogen facility. Gibson Island has been used to produce fertilizer from methane. It is in the process of being converted to use green hydrogen as a feedstock.

“The electrolyser facility will have an initial capacity of two gigawatts per annum — more than doubling current global production, and enough to produce more than 200,000 tonnes of green hydrogen each year,” FFI writes.

By 2030, FFI plans to create 15 million tons of green hydrogen a year. That would require more than 200 gigawatts (GW) of new wind and solar generation and a lot more electrolyzers and clean water. “FFI’s goal is to become the world’s leading, integrated, fully renewable energy and green products company, powering the Australian economy and creating jobs for Australians as the world transitions away from fossil fuels,” FFI writes.

“Fortescue Future Industries is ahead of the curve. The electrolyzer facility is set to be complete by early next year and will quickly scale up to meet the growing demand for electrolyzers,” FFI CEO Julie Shuttleworth said. “We plan to manufacture other renewable energy components in future expansions.”

In a deal with the Queensland government, the green hydrogen projects in Gladstone will be linked to the main power grid and supplied with renewable energy from Queensland’s increasing number of renewable energy projects.

“Queensland’s constantly growing fleet of renewable power stations will provide the energy to produce green hydrogen ready for export to overseas markets like Japan and South Korea,” Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said. “By working with Powerlink, FFI will receive a streamlined service across their Queensland connection developments, which could be up and running as soon as 2023.”

For background on green hydrogen, see the many CleanTechnica articles on the topic.

Featured image courtesy of FFI.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Green Economy

US EIA Analysis Explores Energy Effects of Low-Carbon Steelmaking

The Early Adoption Case (EAC) of our newly released Issues in Focus: Energy Implications of Potential Iron and Steel-Sector Decarbonization Pathways explores the effects on energy...

5 hours ago
Mud army fights the flood mud with Ioniq 5 Mud army fights the flood mud with Ioniq 5

Cars

Mud Army Fights the Flood Mud with Hyundai Ioniq 5

You may have seen it on the news — Brisbane, Queensland, has received unprecedented amounts of rain over the past few days and low-lying...

7 hours ago

Consumer Technology

Elon Musk Donates Starlink Kits to New South Wales

Just has had previously done in past crises (like Ukraine), Elon Musk has responded to pleas for help from flooded areas of New South...

3 days ago
Brisbane Floods Expose EV Charging Infrastructure Vulnerability Brisbane Floods Expose EV Charging Infrastructure Vulnerability

Clean Transport

Brisbane Floods Expose Charging Infrastructure Vulnerability

The recent rain bomb that deluged parts of Brisbane, Queensland, has exposed the vulnerability of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure there. Over 1 meter...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.