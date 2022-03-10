XPeng P5 Open for Reservations in 4 European Markets!

XPeng expands further in Europe — begins selling XPeng P5 in 4 European countries and opens first store in the Netherlands, second in Europe.

For nearly a decade, I and others have been wondering how long it would be until top electric vehicle (EV) producers in China would start importing and selling their EVs in Europe and North America. In fact, I asked the founder and CEO of BYD about this in person before the Chinese startup XPeng was even born. Today, we have the news that XPeng is entering more European markets and offering up its P5 electric car for reservations in the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

Last month, XPeng established sales and service partnerships in the Netherlands and Sweden, foreshadowing this news. XPeng had previously entered Norway, with deliveries of its G3 SUV beginning in December 2020 and then the P7 being delivered there in the 4th quarter of 2021. Now, its hot new model, the P5, is available to order in those three markets and Denmark. (Who’s next?)

The Chinese “smart EV” producer is also opening its second branded store in Europe — a store in the Netherlands following its initial store in Sweden. (In Norway, it sells through dealers.)

The significance of the P5 is that it’s a very affordable car for what is being offered. In China, it goes for RMB 160,000 to 230,000 (after subsidies), which translates to $24,875 to $35,760, despite competing with the Tesla Model 3 in many regards. That’s an astonishing price, or great value for the offering. It’s not yet clear what pricing will be in the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, but we’ll report on that as soon as we can.

The XPeng P7, a larger and more expensive electric car than the P5, was already the 9th best selling full electric car in China in 2021. The P5 should perform much better there and elsewhere once production gets going at a higher rate.

For more details on the news today, see the XPeng press release below.

XPENG kicks off P5 smart EV sedan reservation in 4 European markets and opens XPENG Experience Store in the Netherlands

Guangzhou, China, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 10th, 2022 — XPENG (the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading smart mobility and technology company, today kicks off customer reservations of its third and latest production model on the market, the XPENG P5 smart EV sedan, simultaneously in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The move marks a major milestone in its European expansion plans.

XPENG today is also opening its first XPENG Experience Store in the Netherlands, its second branded showroom in Europe, following the opening of the Stockholm XPENG Experience Store in Sweden last month.

The XPENG P5 is the Company’s first model to be made available simultaneously in four European markets. The customer reservation process is fully-digitized, and accessible immediately in each of these four markets, both via the XPENG official websites in each country, and the XPENG mobile APP launched earlier this week.

“The XPENG P5’s arrival in four key European markets is a new demonstration of our commitment to Europe,” said Leon He, Vice President of XPENG. “Each new XPENG model achieves a new level of technology sophistication. The P5 brings a host of differentiated features to a new customer base in Europe, a market where we are building ourselves as a long-term player,” said Mr. He.

The XPENG P5 — I ntelligence that moves you

The XPENG P5, a mid-size family sedan, is equipped with version 2.5 of XPENG’s in-house developed Advanced Driver Assistance System (XPILOT), and its intelligent in-car operating system — Xmart OS. The P5 combines the advanced level of driver assistance with superior passenger comfort and convenience. Through firmware over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, the P5 will bring new features and optimized functions to customers on a continuous basis.

The sleek aerodynamic profile of the P5 with a large panoramic canopy glass sunroof, neat fastback and unobtrusive ducktail gives it a driving range of 465 km WLTP, powered by a battery of 66 kW capacity.

The Xmart OS provides comprehensive cockpit and interior function management, with a 12.3-inch LCD dashboard, a 15.6-inch FHD high resolution (1920 * 1080) large center display, in-car voice control capable of distinguishing between driver and passenger positions, and a library of in-car Apps to assist, inform, and entertain driver and passengers.

This intelligent cockpit management is integrated into the stylish interior fittings, with heated leatherette seats, the Xfreebreath intelligent air purification system and advanced surround sound system. Many vehicle functions can also be accessed via mobile phone remote control.

For added convenience, the P5 incorporates 26 storage compartments and a 450L large trunk, plus an additional 70L compartment underneath.

XPENG experience store starts operation in the Netherlands

Concurrently, XPENG is also opening its first experience store in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands in Leidschendam, conveniently close to major conurbations such as Rotterdam and The Hague. As well as the XPENG P5, the XPENG smart sports sedan P7, and the prototype of its flying vehicle XPENG X2 are also on display in the Westfield Mall experience store, demonstrating the brand’s vision of future mobility and its spirit of exploration.

Customers can make online reservations for XPENG P5 from today. The test drive will be available in April 2022.

Two additional stores in the Netherlands will open later this year in collaboration with XPENG’s local partner Emil Frey, and the Company plans to open more stores in major cities across the Netherlands over the next few years.

