Tesla Goes Above & Beyond To Support Its Ukrainian Employees

Tesla is going above and beyond to support its Ukrainian employees. CNBC has reported that it obtained an internal email that was sent on Monday, the 12th day after Russia wrongfully invaded Ukraine, and the email shows that Tesla is doing a lot to support the Ukrainian people alongside SpaceX — which has sent Starlink terminals in two shipments to help Ukraine’s government stay online.

According to the report, Tesla’s director of Northern Europe, Axel Tangen, wrote the email. He said that if there are Tesla employees who are Ukrainian nationals that have been asked to return for active duty as a reservist, Tesla will maintain their employment and salary for the next three months.

Tangen wrote the email on behalf of Tesla’s Human Resources Director for the EMEA region, Mariam Khalifa, and senior director for Tesla EMEA, Joe Ward.

According to the report, Tesla Energy also assembled and provided the Ukrainian government with Tesla Powerwalls to run Starlink equipment. Tesla’s employees were also celebrated for helping SpaceX to bring Starlink to Ukraine. Tesla’s certified installers in the area donated used inverters and charging cables which they used to assemble the Starlink and Powerwall system. The employees also repurposed air conditioning cables from scrap at Giga Berlin to power Starlink equipment.

Even though Tesla doesn’t operate in Ukraine, the email noted that there are around 5,000 Tesla owners in Ukraine as well as other EV drivers who will be able to use free vehicle charging at some of its Superchargers in Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia. This bit of news was reported earlier this week.

Tangen opened the email by highlighting Tesla’s general commitment to doing the right thing.

“As you know, Tesla is committed to do the right thing. Whilst the situation in Ukraine is evolving, we wanted to share with you what actions are being taken to support those impacted by the conflict.

“Many folks have reached to understand how they can contribute, which is awesome. It’s important we show them how we as a company are helping, what resources we have in place, and how they can also proactively support themselves. Big thanks to all of the teams that have contributed to these efforts so far — true Tesla spirit on display.”

CNBC transcribed the full email and you can read it here.

