Porsche Temporarily Suspends Production — Reportedly Due To Russia–Ukraine War

Porsche is temporarily suspending the production of its vehicles thanks to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to several reports. Motor1 initially reported that Porsche is halting the production but that it’s temporary, citing a tweet by Caleb J Schroëter, who shared a specific timeline for the Porsche production shutdowns and how they affect each model throughout March.

Read an article on factory closures due to the continued supply chain pressure in the automotive space. Shortly after, a friend in the loop sent me this… what this could mean for Porsche production… imagine VW Group, BMW, Mercedes’… 😳 used cars about to get even more pricey! pic.twitter.com/O263JS3O7h — Caleb J Schroëter (@calebjschroeter) March 3, 2022

According to Schroëter, the shutdown already began on March 2 with the Porsche Macan and Panamera. The Porsche Taycan followed on March 3, and Cayenne production cut off on March 7. Porsche will pause the production of its 718 on March 14, and then the 911 with GT3/Touring on March 17.

A Porsche spokesperson confirmed with Motor1 that production at its Leipzig factory shut down on March 2 and that it’s initially being shut down through the end of this week (ending on March 11.) However, they added, “Further steps will take place in an orderly process. In the coming days and weeks, we will operate on a short-term basis and continuously reassess the situation.”

Economic Pain From Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Extends Far Beyond Porsche

The war Russia decided to start with Ukraine is causing a lot of unnecessary havoc around the world, and markets everywhere are feeling the impacts. This is in addition to the pain felt by automakers due to the semiconductor chip shortage as well as the coronavirus pandemic that started in 2020 and is ongoing.

President Biden recently announced a ban on Russian oil, many companies have paused operations in Russia or pulled out completely (even companies that have a large portion of business there), and the war is also affecting the cost of nickel, a critical material needed for EVs. Reuters reported that carmakers are facing soaring metals costs due to Russian supplies being at risk. Nikkei Asia noted that Russia produces 3.5% of the world’s copper, 5.4% of the world’s aluminum, and 9.4% of the world’s nickel.

Russia also produces 42.8% of the world’s palladium — something I find important since I work with that metal in my side business. I’ll definitely check my own suppliers to ensure that my metals come from sources that are not funding this insane war. It’s bad enough that most of us are probably funding Putin’s war in some way or another, whether one goes and fills up at the gas station or buys aluminum foil at the grocery store.

In regards to the nickel dilemma, I actually have another article about that along with a potential solution coming soon.

Advertisement