The Halevai 2050 promises 20 knts cruising speed and 50 nautical miles of range, starting at $95,000
The Halevai 2050 is expected to start shipping to customers in May, 2023, though a prototype should be touring the U.S. this Summer.

The Tesla of Pontoon Boats? Halevai Promises 24 Foot Electric Party Barge Starting at $95,000

While Tesla has been grabbing market share in the automotive world with their fully electric vehicles, there hasn’t yet been a true disruptor in the recreational watercraft market. That may be about to change if a company called HALEVAI has any say in the matter. Halevai, a start-up boat-builder based in New York City, has announced their first fully electric pontoon boat, the HALEVAI 2050. It’s 24 feet long, seats 10 comfortably and offers up to 50 nautical miles of range. The starting price is a reasonably affordable $95,000 with financing options available. The company says they will unveil their first prototype this Summer (2022). Customer deliveries are expected to begin in May, 2023.

The 2050 model name comes from its cruising speed – around 20 knots – and its range – around 50 nautical miles. The 2050 has two battery options: a 60 kWh standard range version and a 80 kWh extended range battery. The battery systems are said to be “high quality marine grade.” Electric motor options include a standard 70 kW motor (100 HP equivalent), a midrange 100 kW motor (135 HP equivalent) and a top-of-the-line 125 kW motor (175 HP equivalent). Recharging can be done at many marinas or at home. The company says they are building the powertrain in partnership with HyperCraft, a company headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Numerous customization options are expected to be available for the HALEVAI2050 including sound system upgrades, multiple seating configurations, built-in coolers and grill packages, an on-board shower and an integrated sun-shade. By using an all electric powertrain, the 2050 will provide not only cleaner operation than a standard gas motor, but also a reduction in fuel costs and maintenance of 60% or more.

Halevai 2050 Electric Pontoon Boat

The HALEVAI 2050 electric pontoon boat promises 20 knots cruising speed and over 50 nautical miles of range, starting at $95,000.

“We are living in an era of electrification. More and more renewable energy sources are filling up our grid. In turn, this cleaner energy will drive us into our future,” said HALEVAI Co-Founder and CEO, Frank Heidinger. “One of our principal objectives in creating HALEVAI was that our boats be priced competitively. We have successfully crafted a boat which excels in safety, performance, range, stability, maneuverability, and ease of operation. With significantly cheaper fueling and lower annual maintenance, owners will be able to spend more time out on the water exploring our country’s vast marine landscapes.”

The company will be taking the 2050 electric pontoon boat on a tour of lakes and coastal communities across the United States this Summer.

More information is available at the company’s web site: halevai.com

 
