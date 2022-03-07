Connect with us

Tesla FSD Beta Tester Shares That A Journalist Wanted His Help In Writing A Hit Piece

A Tesla owner and Full Self-Driving beta tester recently shared that a journalist was trying to get him to contribute to an article that is all about trashing Tesla, FSD Beta, and even its customers. As if there aren’t enough smear campaigns out there.

Matt Smith, managing partner at Good Soil Investment Management, shared an email he’d received from a journalist who is planning to write an article on Tesla’s shortcomings, the cult of Tesla, and the reality of the industry compared to its hype.

The journalist shared that they were currently working on an article “about Tesla’s FSD mode and the self-driving vehicle industry more broadly.” Further:

“The article will look at evidence of the FSD’s shortcomings, how the cult of Tesla helps to obscure these, and the reality of the industry as a whole versus the hype.”

Matt is an FSD beta tester and commentator, so the journalist wanted Matt to contribute to this hit piece on Tesla — and was straightforward about it. In November 2021, Matt shared a thread where he gave his honest views of Tesla and noted that his experiences with FSD Beta have been consistently quite bad. However, he presented his thoughts in a fair and balanced way. CleanTechnica‘s editor, Zach Shahan, who is also an FSD Beta tester, agreed.

It makes sense for FSD (Beta) to have flaws and problems. It’s in beta, and this is why beta testing the technology before sending it out to every car is important. Beta testers are helping Tesla to make FSD a better and safer alternative, and it is a long road.

Matt and Zach’s comments should be seen as constructive feedback, not as an opportunity to write a hit piece on Tesla while mocking its customers and stuffing them into a group in an us-versus-them type of mentality.

There is a difference between wanting to write an article that attacks a company and its customers and wanting to write an article that would provide balanced coverage of that company.

If FSD Beta has flaws, they need to be addressed in order to help make FSD a better product, a safer one. Trying to understand the state of the technology from people using it is good. However, starting with a conclusion and then asking people to give you the evidence to support that conclusion is not good journalism.

 
is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

