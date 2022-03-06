Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Autonomous Vehicles

Elon Musk On Tesla’s AI Leadership & Idea To Make Traffic Lights Smarter

Published

Elon Musk shared some interesting tweets about Tesla’s AI this weekend, and even a cool idea that would bring innovation to those old traffic lights that take forever to change at 2:00 am even though no one else is around. I think we’ve all been in that situation.

In response to James Stephenson, who asked when FSD 11 would be released, Elon said that they were almost to the point where interventions are so rare on city streets that the team can turn their attention to applying the code to highways. However, there’s no point in doing this until Tesla has passed that threshold.

He added that Beta 10.12 would probably be released on Tuesday in the US and Friday in Canada.

In another tweet, Elon said that some of the best AI software engineers in the world don’t realize how advanced Tesla’s AI has become, and in response to that, Whole Mars Blog, who was one of the earliest FSD Beta testers, shared a video clip of it in action. In the clip, it stopped for pedestrians and maneuvered the twisty streets with ease.

Tesla AI–Controlled Traffic Light?

As already hinted, Elon also had an interesting idea to solve a problem that many people around the world have with traffic lights. Sam Alburquerque tweeted that traffic lights need to be controlled by AI due to the amount of time wasted at a red light when no other vehicles are around. I’ve been in this scenario a few times in friends’ cars (I don’t drive myself). It’s usually 2:00–3:00 am, and in some cases, the light seems like it takes around 20 minutes to change. Elon agreed with Sam’s take, and so did Billy Markus.

Elon replied to Billy’s tweet with a solution. A Tesla AI vision device that would help these old traffic lights be able to determine when traffic is heavy or light. Elon pointed out that it could look at traffic and automatically maximize throughput. In other words, it would prevent that red light on the I-10 exit from keeping us trapped for 30 minutes at 2:00 am.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Is It Okay To Charge Your Tesla With An Extension Cord?

This is going to be an ordinary, everyday article about mundane things. Nothing exciting to see here. However, it will be practical. A question...

14 hours ago

Policy & Politics

Elon Musk’s Starlink Is Helping Ukraine Stay Connected

Starlink is helping Ukraine stay online and Russia isn’t too happy about this. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shared an important warning...

17 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

60,000 Drivers Now Have Tesla Full Self Driving (FSD) — What It Is & How To Get It (Part 1)

Automobile autonomy is one of the hottest technology topics ever. Let’s consider this ideal while taking a look at Tesla’s Full Self Driving (Beta)...

18 hours ago

Sticky Post

The World’s Top Selling Electric Vehicles — January 2022

World EV sales continue to grow fast around the world. January kept the trend going, or even increased it. Tesla Model Y New #1...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.