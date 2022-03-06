Elon Musk On Tesla’s AI Leadership & Idea To Make Traffic Lights Smarter

Elon Musk shared some interesting tweets about Tesla’s AI this weekend, and even a cool idea that would bring innovation to those old traffic lights that take forever to change at 2:00 am even though no one else is around. I think we’ve all been in that situation.

Beta 10.12 probably releases Tuesday in US and Friday in Canada — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022

In response to James Stephenson, who asked when FSD 11 would be released, Elon said that they were almost to the point where interventions are so rare on city streets that the team can turn their attention to applying the code to highways. However, there’s no point in doing this until Tesla has passed that threshold.

He added that Beta 10.12 would probably be released on Tuesday in the US and Friday in Canada.

it’s getting pretty nutty pic.twitter.com/bj8TMfN7r6 — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) March 6, 2022

In another tweet, Elon said that some of the best AI software engineers in the world don’t realize how advanced Tesla’s AI has become, and in response to that, Whole Mars Blog, who was one of the earliest FSD Beta testers, shared a video clip of it in action. In the clip, it stopped for pedestrians and maneuvered the twisty streets with ease.

Tesla AI–Controlled Traffic Light?

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

As already hinted, Elon also had an interesting idea to solve a problem that many people around the world have with traffic lights. Sam Alburquerque tweeted that traffic lights need to be controlled by AI due to the amount of time wasted at a red light when no other vehicles are around. I’ve been in this scenario a few times in friends’ cars (I don’t drive myself). It’s usually 2:00–3:00 am, and in some cases, the light seems like it takes around 20 minutes to change. Elon agreed with Sam’s take, and so did Billy Markus.

Maybe Tesla should make an AI vision device that plugs into these legacy traffic lights. It could just look at traffic & automatically maximize throughput. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022

Elon replied to Billy’s tweet with a solution. A Tesla AI vision device that would help these old traffic lights be able to determine when traffic is heavy or light. Elon pointed out that it could look at traffic and automatically maximize throughput. In other words, it would prevent that red light on the I-10 exit from keeping us trapped for 30 minutes at 2:00 am.

