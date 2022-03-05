Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla 4680 cell production line concept preview to be implemented at Gigafactory Berlin (Source: Tesla)

Batteries

Panasonic Planning Mega Gigafactory In US

There’s a rumor Panasonic will build a large new battery factory somewhere in the US.

Published

Japanese news outlet NHK reports that Panasonic is searching for land in Oklahoma or Kansas to build a massive new US battery factory that will manufacture 4680 battery cells for Tesla (and maybe others?) According to Reuters, the factory will cost several billion dollars to construct. The company declined to either confirm or deny the NHK report with Reuters.

At the present time, Panasonic plans to begin mass production of the the new type of lithium-ion battery, which is 46 mm in diameter and 80 mm tall, for Tesla by March 2024 on two new production lines at its western Japanese plant in Wakayama. The 4680 cells are approximately 5 times larger than the battery cells Tesla currently uses to power its electric vehicles. They are expected to reduce battery costs and increase the range of the vehicles they power.

Panasonic was the first battery manufacturer to work with Tesla when it agreed to manufacture battery cells at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada. That relationship has had its ups and downs over the years and Tesla has forged alliances with other battery manufacturers such as CATL and BYD as it searches for the best combination of performance and price. There are rumors it will begin using the LFP blade battery manufactured by BYD in future models. Last year, sources told Reuters that LG Energy Solutions also plans to manufacture 4680 battery cells.

With Panasonic declining to talk about the news reports, we can only assume the search for a manufacturing site is underway. It will take about two years to build a factory and get production started, so the likely timeline is that a new US factory for Panasonic will not be providing battery cells to Tesla or anyone else much before 2025.

For those who are praying for the EV revolution to move faster, waiting for battery supply to catch up with demand is maddening, but laying the groundwork now will pay dividends in the future. Patience, young grasshopper.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Northvolt factory Northvolt factory

Batteries

Northvolt Will Convert Swedish Paper Mill To New Battery Factory

Northvolt plans to repurpose a Swedish paper mill to make components for EV batteries.

February 25, 2022
Ohio EV Manufacturing. Lordstown Motors hub motor ohio workhorse w15 endurance LORDSTOWN OFFICIAL plant factory 3 Ohio EV Manufacturing. Lordstown Motors hub motor ohio workhorse w15 endurance LORDSTOWN OFFICIAL plant factory 3

Batteries

Ohio Can Lead The Electric Vehicle & Clean Energy Economy

Driven primarily by projected electric vehicle (EV) demand, the global lithium-ion battery industry and its associated supply chain have committed more than $600 billion...

February 11, 2022
Cuberg Northvolt battery production Cuberg Northvolt battery production

Batteries

Battery Industry in Europe — New Rules to Support EU Battery Production Under Attack in Council

Some EU governments want to slow down the introduction of standards that would ensure batteries are low carbon, made with ethically sourced metals, and...

February 10, 2022
Panasonic 4680 Tesla Batteries Panasonic 4680 Tesla Batteries

Batteries

Panasonic Gives Tesla Top Priority For 4680 Battery Supply

Panasonic has announced that it will be giving Tesla top priority for the new 4680 batteries, which makes sense since Tesla is set to...

February 3, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.