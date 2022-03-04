Elon Musk & China Ambassador To The USA Have An Inspiring Talk & Tesla Ride

Elon Musk took China’s Ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, for a ride in a Tesla Model S Plaid today. The ambassador also shared that he had an inspiring talk with Elon Musk about cars on the road, stars in the sky, research of the human brain, the meaning of life on earth, and our future into space.

Took a ride in a @Tesla Model S Plaid on #autopilot. Powerful model, but smooth ride! pic.twitter.com/MlFJ6FKfKy — Qin Gang 秦刚 (@AmbQinGang) March 4, 2022

Mr. Gang shared images of his meeting with Elon Musk on his official Twitter account. The diplomat was impressed with the smooth and powerful Tesla Model S Plaid, and although he mentioned Autopilot in his tweet, a representative from Tesla China confirmed that it was an FSD Beta drive that took place in Fremont, California.

Teslarati added that seeing Elon Musk share the FSD Beta experience with China’s ambassador to the US is encouraging for its expansion in China.

It’s pretty ironic that a Chinese official gets to experience Tesla’s cutting edge technology first hand yet the current administration typically ignores the company’s achievements and certainly is not going for test rides like this. Yet Biden wants us to beat China in the EV space?

the irony here is that @elonmusk could easily be an ally if @POTUS just read the room. ignoring @tesla disrespects the efforts of so many hardworking americans. why do it? #selfinflictedwound — bill lee 🚽 (@westcoastbill) March 2, 2022

Bill Lee echoed an article I’d written in September 2021. That article was titled “The Biden Administration Could Have An Ally In Tesla & Elon Musk If It Wanted.” And it’s true. Elon Musk has similar goals as many on the left-leaning, liberal side of politics in regards to climate change and electric vehicles. Yet many on this side buy into the illusion that Elon is an evil billionaire.

Regarding a sustainable energy future, Elon said this on Battery Day in 2020: “The three parts of a sustainable energy future are sustainable energy generation, storage, and electric vehicles. So we intend to play a significant role in all three.”

I really hope that the Biden administration will eventually see Tesla as the ally that it truly is. China certainly does. Although that could be a good thing for those of us who support EVs and clean energy, it’s kind of sad that a country whose politics that many Americans, including me, don’t agree with, is more supportive of an American company than the American government is. That aside, I’m sure the ambassador left that meeting feeling inspired and hopeful about the future.

