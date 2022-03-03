Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

President Biden Ignored Tesla’s $10 Billion Investment In EVs During SOTU

Published

President Biden, in highlighting the EV transition and auto manufacturing in the US during his 2022 State of the Union address, once again ignored Tesla’s contributions, which include a $10 billion investment in Texas toward electric vehicles. Compared to what’s happening in Ukraine, that can be seen as not important and small. However, historians a few hundred years from now will probably speculate as to why the president continued to ignore the leader of the EV industry, an American company that has poured billions of dollars into accelerating the transition to electric vehicles.

I want to preface this with the fact that I don’t hate Biden. I voted for him. In my opinion, Trump would have been a worse president, especially since he was alienating our NATO allies during his term in office. To be fair to Trump, at least 10 years ago he seemed coherent. He was even a Democrat at one time. I really think he got brainwashed, but that’s a topic for another day.

In an email to CNBC, Elon Musk pointed out that Biden has continually ignored Tesla’s contribution despite Tesla having created over 50,000 US jobs building EVs and the fact that it is investing far more than General Motors and Ford combined.

During this week’s SOTU address, President Biden said that Ford’s $11 billion investment in EVs would create 11,000 new US jobs. He also gave GM praise for investing $7 billion into EVs and creating 4,000 new jobs in Michigan. He didn’t mention the 20,000 direct and 100,000 indirect jobs Tesla is creating in Texas alone (it also has factories in California, Nevada, and New York that are expanding), nor the $10 billion investment Tesla is making in Texas.

For those confused about the terminology, direct jobs are jobs that Tesla itself will provide. Indirect jobs will be created through other businesses mostly located around Tesla that have been spurred on by Tesla’s economic growth and impact on the community. Although Tesla isn’t directly hiring those 100,000 jobs, those jobs reflect the effect Tesla is having in Austin, and for a company to have that type of effect, they are making pretty big moves.

Everyone knows that Tesla has led the EV market. Ford, GM, and other legacy automakers are only making EVs so they can survive. In essence, their hearts are not in it as Tesla’s is, and this, in my opinion, is why Tesla is doing so well. Elon’s heart is in the mission.

I think that Biden is truly held hostage by his union campaign donors who represent companies that are negatively impacted by Tesla’s success — companies that don’t want to revolutionize the automotive industry and were doing just fine creating vehicles that contribute via tailpipe emissions to the 4.2 million deaths caused annually by air pollution.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Big Auto Had The Ultimate Barriers To Entry — Then Tesla Broke Through

Prior to the rise of Tesla, conventional wisdom held that it would be practically impossible for a startup company to challenge the behemoths of...

2 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Supercharger Proposal Could Benefit Biden Infrastructure Plan

Tesla could help all EV drivers by eliminating range anxiety.

7 hours ago
fast chargers fast chargers

Cars

Siemens & Tesla Working On Pre-Fab EV Fast Chargers

Pre-fabrication saves time and lowers costs.

8 hours ago

Cars

Norway Above 86% Plugin EV Share In February, Ioniq 5 Leads

Norway, the world’s leading auto market for electric vehicle adoption, saw plugins take 86.1% share in February, even with favorite Tesla models temporarily off-duty....

17 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.