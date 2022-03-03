Charger Omission — What’s Wrong With This Picture?

The map of new high-speed chargers being installed across central Queensland has a glaring charger omission — Alpha. Last year, I drove our Tesla Model 3 SR out to Winton and topped up at Alpha. Rav, the manager of the local pub, was most hospitable and allowed us to charge from the 15 amp socket in his drive-thru liquor shop.

Since we had some time to kill, we walked around this picturesque Queensland town and made a point of suggesting to the businesses we entered, and the tourist centre, that the town should lobby to be a part of the Queensland Electric Super Highway’s next stage rollout to Mt. Isa. I’m not sure if they did, but there is a glaring hole on the map.

It is 309 km from Emerald to Barcaldine. In a Tesla Model 3 SR, that’s cutting it very fine — our car advised us with the yellow triangle of death that we wouldn’t make it. Fast driving, headwinds, and inclines can reduce your range quite significantly. Hence our comfort stop at the Alpha Hotel/Motel. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and a “Superhighway” is only as useful as the availability and proximity of its chargers.

Alpha is 170 km from Emerald, with clean facilities, a great bakery, and some quaint shops in which to browse. We even had time for a little relaxation in the shade of the trees and a play on our iPads. I would strongly urge the town of Alpha and the various vehicle associations to encourage the government to place a charger at Alpha.

A high-speed QESH charger at Alpha would be good for the town and make it easier for travelers to access all the great tourist spots in this picturesque region of Queensland. Please remedy this charger omission.

