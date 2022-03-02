Connect with us

If Russia Decides to Drop The ISS On Us, SpaceX Will Save Us

If Russia decided to destabilize the International Space Station and drop it on our heads, SpaceX would do its best to save us.

In a long thread on Twitter, Russian Director General Of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, practically threatened that Russia would drop the International Space Station (ISS) on the world. The thread, translated by Twitter’s automatic translation feature, rambled about President Biden’s recent sanctions against Russia. Never mind that Russia’s leadership is killing innocent civilians in Ukraine for shits and giggles — that’s not the point. Or so Rogozin seems to think.

The thread asked these questions:

  • Do you want to block our access to radiation-resistant space microelectronics? So you already did it quite officially in 2014?
  • Do you want to ban all countries from launching their spacecraft on the most reliable Russian rockets in the world?
  • Do you want to destroy our cooperation on the ISS?
  • If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or Europe?
  • There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton structure to India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect?
  • The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?

First and foremost, Russia does not make the most reliable rockets in the world — not anymore. Fortunately, the company that does make those, SpaceX, is headquartered in the US. And in response to the last question about Russia’s desire to destabilize the ISS, Elon Musk answered with an image of the SpaceX logo.

Also, if for whatever reason Rogozin is reading this, then know this: we didn’t make the choice to invade Ukraine and kill innocent people there. So don’t blame us for your actions. You guys made that choice. And there will be consequences, so instead of pitching a fit like a child in the grocery store because you can’t have your candy and eat it too, perhaps own up to your part in the genocide that is taking place in Ukraine.

If Russia does decide to drop the ISS on our heads, I’m grateful that Elon Musk and SpaceX have offered to help with that issue. And Elon Musk keeps his promises. I’m confident that SpaceX would prevent a catastrophe started by a psychotic dictator who has clearly lost his mind.

Elon Musk has already worked with Ukraine and is continuing to do so to help the nation in need. Already, SpaceX has sent numerous Starlink terminals to Ukraine and has promised more. As I’m writing this, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister, Mykhailo, and Fedorov are on Twitter discussing solar and battery options.

I pitched an idea of starting a GoFundMe to help raise funds to cover that cost. The Tesla community is one of the most generous out there and they helped my community during Hurricane Ida. Many are investors who give from their hearts when they see people in need, so I am sure they would love an opportunity to support Ukraine and a company they care about.

 
is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

