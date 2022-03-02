Connect with us

Hyundai school
Hyundai has worked closely with Therfield school on a project designed to engage students on the rapidly changing nature of mobility solutions, giving them a chance to have a voice and present innovative ideas for the future directly to automotive industry leaders. Image courtesy of Hyundai.

Autonomous Vehicles

1st-Ever Fully Electric Jeep, Free Tesla Supercharging In Ukraine — EV News Today

Published

EV news rolls in like a flood every day. The EV revolution is well underway. From the US to Europe to China to Australia, more and more EVs hit the road month after month, quarter after quarter. Some hot EV news from the past few days is below. Feel free to share more, or your thoughts on any of these stories, down in the comments.

Electric Car News

Jeep® brand reveals image of first-ever fully electric Jeep SUV

Fully electric Jeep.

Twin accolades for Hyundai IONIQ 5 and i20N at 2022 UK Car of the Year Awards

Kia EV6 named 2022 Car of the Year

Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV makes its European debut at Mobile World Congress

Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV makes its European debut at Mobile World Congress

BMW Group’s innovative Edge Ecosystem wins award

Annual EV sales surge 160% as Midlands is UK’s electric car hotspot

Autonomous Vehicle News

Zero roadway deaths means seeing everything sooner, clearer and farther with breakthrough technology

Automated driving: acquisition gives boost to Bosch engineering work on SAE Level 4 solutions

California issues permits to Cruise, Waymo for autonomous vehicle service

V2G & EV Charging

Qmerit Partners with Fermata Energy to accelerate vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solutions for commercial, multi-family, and utility customers

New EV chargers coming to Ontario

Tesla

Tesla free Supercharging extended to areas affected by Ukraine invasion

Tesla Giga Berlin final approval expected by week’s end, opening ceremony set for March 22–23: report

Gigafactory before launch Final approval for the Tesla factory is expected by the end of the week

Batteries

Panasonic to establish production facility for new lithium-ion batteries for EVs at Wakayama factory in Japan

Clues to better batteries emerge from tracking lithium

Electric Buses, Vans, & Planes

First Student begins to introduce hundreds of electric school buses into North American fleet

Letenda unveils the Electrip, a new generation of zero-emission city buses designed entirely in Quebec

Transport Scotland: Over £62 million for zero emission buses

Accelerating bus electrification toward achieving carbon neutrality

Toyota, Hino & Isuzu announce electric bus for 2024

Lunaz closes new funding, unveils upcycled rubbish truck

Light-duty plug-in electric vehicle sales in the United States nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021

CoFlow Jet signs JOA with NASA for new eV/STOL technology

Other/Environment

Hyundai supports eco-mobility education with Therfield school

How a dramatic win in plastic waste case may curb ocean pollution

Joint statement on the revision of the sustainable use of pesticides directive

 
