1st-Ever Fully Electric Jeep, Free Tesla Supercharging In Ukraine — EV News Today

EV news rolls in like a flood every day. The EV revolution is well underway. From the US to Europe to China to Australia, more and more EVs hit the road month after month, quarter after quarter. Some hot EV news from the past few days is below. Feel free to share more, or your thoughts on any of these stories, down in the comments.
Electric Car News
Jeep® brand reveals image of first-ever fully electric Jeep SUV
Twin accolades for Hyundai IONIQ 5 and i20N at 2022 UK Car of the Year Awards
Kia EV6 named 2022 Car of the Year
Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV makes its European debut at Mobile World Congress
BMW Group’s innovative Edge Ecosystem wins award
Annual EV sales surge 160% as Midlands is UK’s electric car hotspot
Autonomous Vehicle News
Zero roadway deaths means seeing everything sooner, clearer and farther with breakthrough technology
Automated driving: acquisition gives boost to Bosch engineering work on SAE Level 4 solutions
California issues permits to Cruise, Waymo for autonomous vehicle service
V2G & EV Charging
Qmerit Partners with Fermata Energy to accelerate vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solutions for commercial, multi-family, and utility customers
New EV chargers coming to Ontario
Tesla
Tesla free Supercharging extended to areas affected by Ukraine invasion
Tesla Giga Berlin final approval expected by week’s end, opening ceremony set for March 22–23: report
Gigafactory before launch: Final approval for the Tesla factory is expected by the end of the week
Batteries
Panasonic to establish production facility for new lithium-ion batteries for EVs at Wakayama factory in Japan
Clues to better batteries emerge from tracking lithium
Electric Buses, Vans, & Planes
First Student begins to introduce hundreds of electric school buses into North American fleet
Letenda unveils the Electrip, a new generation of zero-emission city buses designed entirely in Quebec
Transport Scotland: Over £62 million for zero emission buses
Accelerating bus electrification toward achieving carbon neutrality
Toyota, Hino & Isuzu announce electric bus for 2024
Lunaz closes new funding, unveils upcycled rubbish truck
Light-duty plug-in electric vehicle sales in the United States nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021
CoFlow Jet signs JOA with NASA for new eV/STOL technology
Other/Environment
Hyundai supports eco-mobility education with Therfield school
How a dramatic win in plastic waste case may curb ocean pollution
Joint statement on the revision of the sustainable use of pesticides directive