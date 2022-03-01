Car Of The Year In Europe 2022 Is Yet Again An EV, The Kia EV6

The Car of the Year in the European market 2022 has been found. A press release from one of the juror members FDM (Association of Danish Motorists) describes the winner, the Kia EV6:

The Kia EV6 was awarded with the title Car of the Year 2022 on Monday night. The Korean electric car won in a field where 6 out of 7 cars were pure electric cars. It is the first time that the Korean carmaker has won the prestigious title.

The ceremony usually takes place in connection with the opening of the large car show in Geneva, Switzerland, but due to Covid-19, it has been canceled again this year, which is why the ceremony took place at an online presentation.

This is the 59th time that a jury of European car journalists has awarded Car of the Year. FDM’s car technical editor Søren W. Rasmussen is the only Danish jury member, and he is very satisfied with this year’s selection.

“The Kia EV6 is a great representative of the level that electric cars have reached in 2022, and the car is therefore a worthy winner. The Kia EV6 has already managed to become a popular car in Denmark, where car buyers currently have to expect long waits for the popular electric car,” says Søren W. Rasmussen.

Søren W. Rasmussen personally had the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as his favorite. The electric sister car for the Kia EV6 was named Car of the Year in Denmark in 2022 in November.

The Car of the Year 2022 being an electric car was a given. 6 of the 7 finalists were pure electric cars. Only the Peugeot 308 is available, in addition to the electric and plug-in hybrid version, as a petrol or diesel car.

“The electric cars are rapidly making their way onto the roads, and the Car of the Year award clearly shows that this is a development that will take place with increased speed in the coming years. I can not imagine that an internal combustion engine car can ever be Car of the Year again, ”says Søren W. Rasmussen.

There is usually 61 car journalists from Europe, as well as Turkey and Russia, who vote for Car of the Year. However, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the organization behind Car of the Year has chosen not to count the votes of Russian jurors this year.

Read more about Car of the Year 2022 at fdm.dk and caroftheyear.org

How the points were distributed:

Kia EV6: 279

Renault Megane E-Tech: 265

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 261

Peugeot 308: 191

Skoda Enyaq:185

Mustang Mach-E: 150

Cupra Born: 144

I had the privilege of driving the car myself a couple of months back, and only have praise for its size, comfort, styling, and futuristic appearance:

