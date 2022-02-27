Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Mercedes EQS. Photo by Rodney Watkins.

Cars

Mercedes EQS: The New Bag — Quick Review of the Mercedes EQS 

Published

Papa’s in the swing.

He ain’t too hip now.

But I can dig that new breed babe.

He ain’t no drag.

He’s got a brand new bag.

Who knew that James Brown would perfectly summarize the essence of the new all-electric  Mercedes EQS? He is right, as the venerable German brand that has long been associated with premier automotive luxury for almost a century now is embracing electromobility — and with a bang.

Cue the electric guitar riff and horns at the end of the aforementioned stanza.

Mercedes EQS. Photo by Rodney Watkins.

Mercedes EQS. Photo by Rodney Watkins.

One is immediately drawn to the battery-powered saloon by its simple yet audacious exterior. Its curved yet minimal design masks its world record coefficient drag of just 0.20 Cd — making it the most aerodynamic production vehicle ever. Its faux front grille displays a vastly illustrious tile pattern of its iconic emblem that is completely illuminated upon vehicle start. Even its flush  door handles protrude and glow upon entry as a subtle invitation to partake in a unique experience. All of the above clearly reaffirms its well-known motto: the best or nothing.

Mercedes EQS. Photo by Rodney Watkins.

This array continues into its breathtaking cabin where the only word for it is wow. One is immediately taken aback by its spaciousness, which is made possible by the powertrain being housed at the bottom of the vehicle in a skateboard chassis. Such ingenuity allows the EQS to rival its more famous sister, the S500, in terms of interior space. Beyond the plush seating that is expected from the paragon juggernaut, one is greeted with two screens on the center console and driver dashboard that would make any techie salivate. In fact, Mercedes has an optional offering for the Hyperscreen, a gigantic 56-inch screen that displays across the front of the  cabin — the first of its kind amongst both electric and gas-powered vehicles.

Nevertheless, one can be assured that such aesthetics is matched by performance as the 5,900 pound vehicle instantaneously conjures its 250 kilowatt motor to muster up to 751 horsepower that quietly bolts one from 0 to 60 miles per hour in only 3.4 seconds — rivaling the Porsche 911. Such brawn is also achievable through its 108 kilowatt-hour battery that can provide a cruising range  of 350 miles.

Scheisse.

Mercedes EQS. Photo by Rodney Watkins.

Mercedes EQS. Photo by Rodney Watkins.

The EQS also has a 200 kilowatt maximum charging speed which can help the battery pack achieve 0 to 80 percent charge in under 30 minutes. One is also covered with a 4-year, 50,000-mile basic warranty, and 10 years and 155,000 miles for the battery. Electrify America further sweetened the pot by offering two years of complimentary rapid charging at its 600 stations  across the United States.

It is well known that the boys in Stuttgart have always stayed true to their founders’ mission to give the world a taste of opulence whenever they are behind the wheel. May they continue to blitzkrieg such excellence through the new age of automotive technology.

Wunderbar.

Mercedes EQS. Photo by Rodney Watkins.

Shout-out to Sang Han at Mercedes-Benz Tysons Corner for his excellent customer service.

Photos courtesy of Rodney Watkins. Shout out to Sang Han at Mercedes Benz Tysons Corner for  his excellent customer service.

Article by Rodney Watkins.  Rodney is a proud clean technology evangelist. He was the founder of a firm that advised  consumers and businesses in the Washington, DC area on implementing green solutions. He has  been a guest contributor for CleanTechnica since 2018.

Image courtesy of Rodney Watkins

 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

22% EV Market Share In Germany! Fiat 500e Is #1

Germany’s PEV passenger car market started the year with a small increase over the same month last year, with the almost 40,000 units registered...

5 days ago

Cars

UK Starts 2022 Above 20% Plugin EV Share — May End Close To 50%

The UK saw plugin electric vehicle share hit 20.4% in January 2022, up from 13.7% in January 2021. Full battery electrics almost doubled their...

February 7, 2022

Cars

Who Will Win The Electric Vehicle Race?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris The media assures us that there’s an “EV race” underway, but the race to develop electric vehicles is a...

December 27, 2021

Cars

Top Rated 2021 EV Is Tesla Model 3, Edmunds Writes

A few days ago, Edmunds announced that the 2021 Tesla Model 3 was its Top Rated EV of the year and pointed out that...

December 18, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.