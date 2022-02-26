Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
A look at Tesla's Model Y
Photo by Casey Murphy/EVANNEX

Cars

Tesla Is Closer To Delivering Its Giga Texas Model Ys

Published

Tesla is closer to delivering its Giga Texas–made Model Ys. We’re on the last leg of the trip, with US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification coming soon.

Tesla has produced several Model Y all-electric crossovers at Giga Texas, and the EPA told Teslarati that once it approves the Texas-made Model Y, Tesla will be able to begin deliveries.

The new Model Ys from Giga Texas are being produced with Tesla’s 4680 battery cells and a structural battery pack, which has not yet gained the EPA’s Certificate of Conformity. The document is needed before a vehicle can be introduced into commerce. These certificates are valid for a single model year. New model year vehicles are tested in the EPA’s Ann Arbor facility every year to confirm they align with the EPA’s emissions standards.

The EPA told Teslarati, “Prior to offering a vehicle for sale, all carlines in the Light-duty sector must be certified and Fuel Economy test data representing each model type must be submitted to EPA. EPA can confirm that Tesla has received a Certificate of Conformity for the 2022 Model Y Long Range AWD, Model Y Performance AWD (Test Group NTSLV00.0L2Y), and a Certificate for the Model Y RWD (Test Group NTSLV00.0L1Y).”

Teslarati noted that these test groups were certified by the EPA last year and that the 2022 Model Y Long Range AWD and Performance variants gained their Certificate of Conformity on November 1, 2021.

The article also noted that the EPA is unable to predict the timing of the certification process. Although it can’t predict when Tesla can start delivering its Giga Texas-made vehicles, Teslarati noted that rough timeframes can be determined by looking at when Tesla submitted an application for new vehicle models previously and when those models gained their Certificate of Conformity. You can read the full article and statements from the EPA here.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Alaska's Kenai Peninsula Tesla Megapacks Alaska's Kenai Peninsula Tesla Megapacks

Clean Power

Tesla Installs Megapacks On Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula

Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, which is named after the Native Athabascan Alaskan tribe the Kahtnuht’ana Dena’ina, will no longer rely on gas turbines to distribute...

16 hours ago

Air Quality

Tesla HEPA Filters: Can A Tesla Really Protect Your Lungs?

Tesla engineers examine how useful Tesla HEPA filters really are. We all know that zero-emissions electric vehicles protect the lungs of everyone on the...

17 hours ago
Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Cars

Rumor: Expanded Tesla Shanghai Factory Will Produce 2 Million EVs Annually

Tesla is planning a new Shanghai factory that will more than double its production capacity in China, Reuters reports. Tesla, according to the report,...

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid Racer Mike Dusold Talks Racing His Plaid

Tesla Model S Plaid owner and racer Mike Dusold recently shared his thoughts on racing and his Model S Plaid with Gail Alfar in...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.