Tesla Is Closer To Delivering Its Giga Texas Model Ys

Tesla is closer to delivering its Giga Texas–made Model Ys. We’re on the last leg of the trip, with US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification coming soon.

Tesla has produced several Model Y all-electric crossovers at Giga Texas, and the EPA told Teslarati that once it approves the Texas-made Model Y, Tesla will be able to begin deliveries.

The new Model Ys from Giga Texas are being produced with Tesla’s 4680 battery cells and a structural battery pack, which has not yet gained the EPA’s Certificate of Conformity. The document is needed before a vehicle can be introduced into commerce. These certificates are valid for a single model year. New model year vehicles are tested in the EPA’s Ann Arbor facility every year to confirm they align with the EPA’s emissions standards.

The EPA told Teslarati, “Prior to offering a vehicle for sale, all carlines in the Light-duty sector must be certified and Fuel Economy test data representing each model type must be submitted to EPA. EPA can confirm that Tesla has received a Certificate of Conformity for the 2022 Model Y Long Range AWD, Model Y Performance AWD (Test Group NTSLV00.0L2Y), and a Certificate for the Model Y RWD (Test Group NTSLV00.0L1Y).”

Teslarati noted that these test groups were certified by the EPA last year and that the 2022 Model Y Long Range AWD and Performance variants gained their Certificate of Conformity on November 1, 2021.

The article also noted that the EPA is unable to predict the timing of the certification process. Although it can’t predict when Tesla can start delivering its Giga Texas-made vehicles, Teslarati noted that rough timeframes can be determined by looking at when Tesla submitted an application for new vehicle models previously and when those models gained their Certificate of Conformity. You can read the full article and statements from the EPA here.

