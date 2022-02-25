Tesla Installs Megapacks On Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula

Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, which is named after the Native Athabascan Alaskan tribe the Kahtnuht’ana Dena’ina, will no longer rely on gas turbines to distribute electricity to the community. Homer Electric installed a total of 37 Tesla Megapacks, which will provide grid stability even during freezing temperatures of minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tesla shared a video of the Megapacks on its website and added:

“Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula has historically relied on gas turbines to distribute power to the community up to four months out of the year. To reduce the community’s reliance on fossil fuels to power the turbines, Homer Electric installed 37 Tesla Megapacks, providing grid stability even in freezing temperatures.”

The video, which featured stunning views of the Kenai Peninsula, shared a glimpse of Alaska’s rugged wilderness beautifully contrasting with modern innovation. Tesla used the video to address the problem and its solution to the problem.

“Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula is known for its pristine landscapes and temperatures as low as -30 degrees F. Power to this area is cut off from the mainland supply for up to four months every year. Usually powered by hydro and gas during these periods, Homer Electric has relied on gas turbines to distribute power to the grid.

“To reduce their reliance on gas turbines and add more renewable technology to the local grid, a 93 MWh Tesla Megapack was installed. Megapack energy storage integrates with existing energy infrastructure to provide voltage support, enhance grid stability and reduce gas burn even in freezing temperatures.

“By installing more renewable energy options, Homer Electric is paving the way toward a more reliable, safe, and cost-effective energy future.”

In November 2021, Peninsula Clarion reported that a Homer Electric Association outage occurred and left most of Kenai without power starting at just after 7:00 PM. The issue had been resolved around 9:00 PM and Homer said that 2,700 people had had their power shut off due to equipment failure at its marathon substation. One of the problems of the outage was that it could have affected home heating systems since the outage took place when it was just 2 degrees Fahrenheit outside.

Following that, KDLL reported another outage in December that affected 7,000 people in the area, and Kenai was just a part of that. That outage was caused by a windstorm. Now that Tesla Megapacks have been installed, it will help bring more stability to the area’s local grid.

