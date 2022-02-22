Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Tesla Celebrates 1 Million 4680 Battery Cells

Published

Tesla is celebrating the milestone of one million 4680 cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. Tesla tweeted the news on Friday along with an image of employees standing in front of Tesla’s Kato Road facility in Fremont. The milestone took place in January.

The 4680 cylindrical cells will be used in Tesla’s new EVs in structural battery packs beginning with the Model Y vehicles produced at Giga Texas. The 4680 cell was unveiled in September 2020 at Tesla’s Battery Day event. By unveiling the new cell, Tesla entered into another industry.

During the Battery Day event, Drew Baglino, Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering at Tesla, noted that the new cell design would provide five times the energy with six times the power while enabling a 16% range increase.

Tesla’s milestone of one million 4680 battery cells is a phenomenal achievement for a company that was once expected to fail. Tesla started as an automaker and moved into energy as it kept its focus on its core mission, which is accelerating the world’s transition to sustainability.

Notably, batteries are the foundation of the three elements of a sustainable future: sustainable energy generation, energy storage, and sustainable transport.

One key benefit of the 4680 cells is that they cost 10% to 20% less to manufacture, in addition to having higher energy density than the lithium-ion batteries Tesla has been using.

Earlier this year, Panasonic announced that it was investing $700 million to expand its battery factory in Wakayama prefecture, Japan, and bringing in new equipment to manufacture the new 4680 cells developed by Tesla. You can read more about that here.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla S3XY electric cars. Tesla S3XY electric cars.

Cars

These Are The Best Electric Cars You Can Buy in 2022 (That Aren’t a Tesla)

What to buy when you want anything but a Tesla.

1 hour ago

Cars

Auto Dealers Lobby To Close Oklahoma Tesla Service Center

Auto dealers are lobbying to close down a Tesla service center in Oklahoma. I was alerted to this by Tesla owner, Priscilla Sanstead, who...

5 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid Proves It’s In A League Of Its Own

The Tesla Model S Plaid continues to prove that it’s in a league of its own. Having been in one last year, I can...

13 hours ago

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Will Probably Bring Cybertruck To Tesla Takeover

Elon Musk will probably bring the Tesla Cybertruck to the Tesla Takeover in August. In a tweet on Twitter, John from Tesla Owners of...

14 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.