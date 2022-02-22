Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla service center. Photo by Zach Shahan/CleanTechnica.

Cars

Auto Dealers Lobby To Close Oklahoma Tesla Service Center

Published

Auto dealers are lobbying to close down a Tesla service center in Oklahoma. I was alerted to this by Tesla owner, Priscilla Sanstead, who tagged me and Sawyer Merritt in a post sharing a screenshot of an email from Tesla’s policy team about the situation.

The email reads:

“House Bill 3994 is being considered by the Oklahoma State Legislature. As written, this bill could be interpreted as forcing Tesla to close our service center and gallery locations in Oklahoma as well as prohibiting us from delivering any new Teslas to customers in the state. Tesla locations bring new jobs and revenue to the state while serving the needs of our current and future Oklahoma vehicle owners.

“Please contact your State Representatives and the members of the House Business and Commerce Committee to let them know you oppose HB 3994. Let your legislators know that residents of Oklahoma deserve to have their EVs serviced and delivered within their home state.”

The bill was introduced on January 20, 2022, and states:

“It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, association, corporation or trust to engage in business as, or serve in the capacity of, or act as a motor vehicle dealer or manufacturer or distributor of new motor vehicles, or factory branch, distributor branch or factory representative or distributor representative, as such defined in Section 562 of this title, in this state without first obtaining a license therefor as provided for by law.

“Any person, firm, association, corporation or trust engaging in more than one of such capacities or having more than one place where such business is carried on or conducted shall be required to obtain and hold a current license for each thereof. Provided that, a new motor vehicle dealer’s license shall authorize one person to sell in the event such person shall be the owner of a proprietorship, or the person designated as principal in the dealer’s franchise or the managing officer or one partner if no principal person is named in the franchise. It is further provided that a factory or an entity affiliated by any ownership or control by the factory shall not be permitted to be licensed as a motor vehicle dealer.”

This isn’t the first time auto dealers have taken an anti-Tesla and anti-EV stance, and probably won’t be the last. Auto dealers lobby quite often against Tesla and other EV manufacturers. They often takes these stances against electric vehicles because they know they simply cannot compete with Tesla, Rivian, or any other auto manufacturer that sells directly to its customers.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla S3XY electric cars. Tesla S3XY electric cars.

Cars

These Are The Best Electric Cars You Can Buy in 2022 (That Aren’t a Tesla)

What to buy when you want anything but a Tesla.

2 hours ago

Batteries

Tesla Celebrates 1 Million 4680 Battery Cells

Tesla is celebrating the milestone of one million 4680 cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. Tesla tweeted the news on Friday along with an image of...

8 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid Proves It’s In A League Of Its Own

The Tesla Model S Plaid continues to prove that it’s in a league of its own. Having been in one last year, I can...

14 hours ago

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Will Probably Bring Cybertruck To Tesla Takeover

Elon Musk will probably bring the Tesla Cybertruck to the Tesla Takeover in August. In a tweet on Twitter, John from Tesla Owners of...

14 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.