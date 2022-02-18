Connect with us

Rolls Royce by Lunaz https://lunaz.group/

Aviation

Lunaz Grows Production, 2 New All-Electric Nissan Models, 5% EV Market Share In Canada — EV News Today

Published

Top electric vehicle news of the past day or so has included Nissan teasing two new fully electric models, a new electric Audi factory in China, and Canada reaching 5% EV market share. Read on for more stories.

Electric Vehicles

Startup retrofits a Tesla Model S with a 750-mile battery pack

Lunaz grows production and workforce as new generation of buyers drives surge in demand for electric classic cars

First teaser for the future Renault concept-car

Nissan to build two all-new, all-electric models at Mississippi assembly plant

INFINITI realizes first steps on path to electrified future

Over one in 20 new cars registered in Canada in 2021 were EVs

Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe now available to pre-order in the UK

New production site for electric models in China: Audi achieves milestone

Ken Block thrilled with the Audi RS Q e-tron

Batteries

Graphex Group announces expansion plans for its graphite processing facility in China to meet increasing global demand from EV battery production

Electric Buses & Aviation

NFI announces 130 BYD ADL electric double deck bus order for Zenobē’s National Express Coventry ETaaS fleet

AutoFlight’s Prosperity I air taxi achieves proof of concept transition test flight

EV Charging

CEO of Osprey Charging says UK EV charging network must be ‘accessible to all’

Building an electric vehicle charging infrastructure that is fit for the future

Sustainable Growth

Solar lighting for Brazil: Audi supporting remote villages in the Amazon region

European Parliament approved reform of road haulage charging

Ford Louisville assembly plant earns EPA pollution prevention award for water recycling initiative

Safety

Ford tests footsteps, bicycle bells as smart driver alerts

 
