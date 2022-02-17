Connect with us

Interview With Juice Bar Charger CEO (Part Two)

Published

This is part two of my interview with Paul Vosper, CEO and President of Juice Bar, an EV charging manufacturer that is building a national EV charging infrastructure that will sustain the environment for future generations.

In part one, Paul shared how he got involved with Juice Bar, how his EV ownership led him to create a product to solve the problems he was dealing with as well as people’s concerns about range.

In part two, we discuss the challenges that Juice Bar is taking head on, such as future-proofing its products. Paul and I also talked about the design of the EV chargers and he shared how the design enables Juice Bar’s customers to advertise their own brands.

To read part two, click over to CleanTechnica Pro. Not a subscriber? Subscribe here.

 
