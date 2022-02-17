Connect with us

Footprint Project, a Minneapolis nonprofit organization that is focused on providing cleaner energy for communities in crisis, is now hiring. One such community in crisis that Footprint Project helped was right here in Louisiana. Hurricane Ida impacted our state severely last year and Footprint Project was in New Orleans helping residents access clean electricity with mobile solar microgrids. Right after my own power came back on, I was able to interview Will Heegaard, Founder, Operations Director, and CEO of Footprint Project. During Hurricane Ida, I went a week without power and consider myself fortunate that I was able to have it restored.

Houma Today noted that Footprint Project, as well as several local organizations, created an alternative type of temporary housing. The project, called Built Bayou, is an answer to the slow deployment of FEMA trailers and other government programs that were supposed to help residents. Williams Architects and Another Gulf Is Possible designed and built four of the structures in Dularge, LA, and worked with Louis Michot from the Lost Bayou Ramblers, Nouveaux Electric Records, Solar Alternatives, and Footprint Project to incorporate solar power for the units.

Footprint Project is now hiring for a training manager to join the team. The new position will support its operations director and senior program manager with developing its in-person and remote training resources, onboarding volunteers through the training program, and leading training events across the US. One of the things that the training manager will focus on is educating disaster responders on how to use cleaner energy alternatives to fossil fuel generators.

The job will be both remote and flexible, requiring 20–40 hours per week. You can read the full description and qualifications needed here. If you would like to apply for the position, you can do so at the email address listed in the above Instagram post.

 
