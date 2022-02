Volvo Leads On Electric Trucks In Europe (& Cement Mixers), Air Taxi Service For Japan, Mercedes-AMG EQE — EV News Today

The past few days have included news of electric cement mixers, electric heavy-duty trucks, and various new or updated electric car models. Scroll down below, enjoy the fun stories, and let us know if there are any cool ones that we missed.

Electric Car News

Series production of the ENYAQ Coupé iV has started at ŠKODA AUTO’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav

Mercedes-AMG EQE: Two new all-electric performance saloons from Affalterbach

Fiat lineup now fully-electrified with the arrival of 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid

Polestar 5 to be faster, lighter and more dynamic thanks to brand-new UK-developed bonded aluminium platform

Double top 10 finish for Nissan e.dams in Mexico City

Electric Trucks, Cement Mixers, Buses

Volvo Trucks: Groundbreaking collaboration to accelerate green transport of concrete

Volvo Trucks leads the electric truck market in Europe

Volvo Group pledges to “Drive To Zero” program

New York’s MTA orders 60 more zero-emission, battery-electric buses from NFI

NSW-built electric buses power local manufacturing jobs — 79 new electric buses

Aviation

ANA Holdings and Joby Partner to bring air taxi service to Japan

EV Charging, EV Investments, EV Policy

Electric Assisted Vehicles completes funding round to scale up production

Seoul to support purchase of 27,000 electric vehicles this year

China greenlights Audi–FAW’s $3.3 billion electric vehicle venture

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says traditional media has become a “relentless hatestream”

EV Batteries

Ascend Elements and Koura unveil innovative technology yielding 99.9% pure graphite from used lithium-ion batteries

German BMZ Group introduces TerraE as global battery brand

Umicore introduces new generation Li-ion battery recycling technologies and announces award with ACC

