Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC (Stromverbrauch kombiniert (WLTP): 22,5–19,7 kWh/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert (WLTP): 0 g/km; Elektrische Reichweite (WLTP): 462–533 km); Exterieur: MANUFAKTUR hyazinthrot metallic; Interieur: AMG Leder Nappa schwarz;Stromverbrauch kombiniert (WLTP): 22,5–19,7 kWh/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert (WLTP): 0 g/km; Elektrische Reichweite (WLTP): 462–533 km Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC (combined electrical consumption (WLTP): 22.5–19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions (WLTP): 0 g/km; Electrical range (WLTP): 462–533 km); exterior: MANUFAKTUR hyacinth red; interior: AMG nappa leather black;Combined electrical consumption (WLTP): 22.5–19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions (WLTP): 0 g/km; Electrical range (WLTP): 462–533 km

Batteries

Volvo Leads On Electric Trucks In Europe (& Cement Mixers), Air Taxi Service For Japan, Mercedes-AMG EQE — EV News Today

Published

The past few days have included news of electric cement mixers, electric heavy-duty trucks, and various new or updated electric car models. Scroll down below, enjoy the fun stories, and let us know if there are any cool ones that we missed.

Electric Car News

Image courtesy of ŠKODA

Series production of the ENYAQ Coupé iV has started at ŠKODA AUTO’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav

Mercedes-AMG EQE: Two new all-electric performance saloons from Affalterbach

Image courtesy of Fiat

Fiat lineup now fully-electrified with the arrival of 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid

Polestar 5 to be faster, lighter and more dynamic thanks to brand-new UK-developed bonded aluminium platform

Double top 10 finish for Nissan e.dams in Mexico City

Electric Trucks, Cement Mixers, Buses

Image courtesy of Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks: Groundbreaking collaboration to accelerate green transport of concrete

Volvo Trucks leads the electric truck market in Europe

Volvo Group pledges to “Drive To Zero” program

New York’s MTA orders 60 more zero-emission, battery-electric buses from NFI

NSW-built electric buses power local manufacturing jobs — 79 new electric buses

Aviation

ANA Holdings and Joby Partner to bring air taxi service to Japan

EV Charging, EV Investments, EV Policy

Home EV charging spend to exceed $16 billion globally by 2026

Electric Assisted Vehicles completes funding round to scale up production

Seoul to support purchase of 27,000 electric vehicles this year

China greenlights Audi–FAW’s $3.3 billion electric vehicle venture

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says traditional media has become a “relentless hatestream”

EV Batteries

Ascend Elements and Koura unveil innovative technology yielding 99.9% pure graphite from used lithium-ion batteries

German BMZ Group introduces TerraE as global battery brand

Umicore introduces new generation Li-ion battery recycling technologies and announces award with ACC

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

electric trucks electric trucks

Clean Transport

Heavy Duty Electric Trucks In Sweden & Denmark: The EV Revolution Rolls Forward

Heavy duty electric trucks from Volvo and Scania are now available to handle the toughest tasks in transportation.

11 hours ago

Batteries

Norwegian Post Orders Volvo Electric Trucks, Ford Mustang Mach-E For Emergency Response In Repentigny — EV News

The electric vehicle revolution is fully underway. Below, we have EV news from Norway, Quebec, the UK, and far beyond. From Electric Vehicle News...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Electric Bus Talk: Repowering The Diesel Fleet Could Save Millions

Instead of replacing a diesel bus with a brand-new electric bus, why not convert it?

2 days ago
Ram Ram

Clean Transport

Stellantis Plans Electric Ram Pickup With Range Extender Engine

There are reports a battery electric Ram pickup truck with a range extender engine may be coming in 2024.

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.