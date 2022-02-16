Volvo Leads On Electric Trucks In Europe (& Cement Mixers), Air Taxi Service For Japan, Mercedes-AMG EQE — EV News Today

The past few days have included news of electric cement mixers, electric heavy-duty trucks, and various new or updated electric car models. Scroll down below, enjoy the fun stories, and let us know if there are any cool ones that we missed.
Electric Car News
Series production of the ENYAQ Coupé iV has started at ŠKODA AUTO’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav
Mercedes-AMG EQE: Two new all-electric performance saloons from Affalterbach
Fiat lineup now fully-electrified with the arrival of 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid
Polestar 5 to be faster, lighter and more dynamic thanks to brand-new UK-developed bonded aluminium platform
Double top 10 finish for Nissan e.dams in Mexico City
Electric Trucks, Cement Mixers, Buses
Volvo Trucks: Groundbreaking collaboration to accelerate green transport of concrete
Volvo Trucks leads the electric truck market in Europe
Volvo Group pledges to “Drive To Zero” program
New York’s MTA orders 60 more zero-emission, battery-electric buses from NFI
NSW-built electric buses power local manufacturing jobs — 79 new electric buses
Aviation
ANA Holdings and Joby Partner to bring air taxi service to Japan
EV Charging, EV Investments, EV Policy
Home EV charging spend to exceed $16 billion globally by 2026
Electric Assisted Vehicles completes funding round to scale up production
Seoul to support purchase of 27,000 electric vehicles this year
China greenlights Audi–FAW’s $3.3 billion electric vehicle venture
Elon Musk
Elon Musk says traditional media has become a “relentless hatestream”
EV Batteries
Ascend Elements and Koura unveil innovative technology yielding 99.9% pure graphite from used lithium-ion batteries
German BMZ Group introduces TerraE as global battery brand
Umicore introduces new generation Li-ion battery recycling technologies and announces award with ACC